Toolkit case: SC dismisses Chhattisgarh govt’s pleas against stay on Raman Singh, Sambit Patra probe

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed two appeals filed by the Chhattisgarh government against the High Court order granting a stay in a probe based on an FIR against senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in relation to the alleged fake toolkit case.

“Let the Chhattisgarh High Court decide the case,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said. The bench, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant, said that the case cannot be dealt with separately as there are several cases in connection with the toolkit issue still pending in various High Courts, PTI reported.

“Don’t waste your energy here. We are not inclined to entertain the special leave petitions. We dismiss the SLPs,” the bench said, when senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state, wanted to refer to records of the case.

The court urged the Chhattisgarh High Court to decide on the pleas connected with the toolkit case, stating that matters must be decided without being influenced by earlier observations.

The FIR against the two leaders had been registered a day after Akash Sharma, the Chhattisgarh president of NSUI, filed a complaint over their tweets on a purported toolkit created by the Congress—allegedly to “defame” the country—on May 18. The two BJP leaders were accused of spreading unrest and provoking people over a fake story.

The Chhattisgarh High Court later stayed the probe into the toolkit FIR filed against the two leaders, calling it a case “registered with political motives”.

With PTI input