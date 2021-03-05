Toolkit case: HC gives transit anticipatory bail to Shubham Kar

The Goa bench of Bombay High Court Wednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari, who apprehended arrest in an FIR filed by Delhi Police on February 4 in connection with the ‘toolkit’ shared by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in connection with the farmers’ protest in Delhi.

Justice M S Jawalkar granted Chaudhari protection from arrest until March 12 to enable him to move court in Delhi, where an FIR had been registered under sedition, among other charges.

The court noted: “It is the contention of the applicant (Kar) that one Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk and Disha Ravi are alleged to have conspired to create the online ‘toolkit’ and the applicant reiterates that he has nothing to do with the making of the alleged ‘toolkit’…”

“The apprehension of arrest is made out by the applicant. The reasons for apprehension of arrest is justified in the facts and circumstances set out…FIR is lodged at New Delhi and any regular application for anticipatory bail… would be considered by the competent court at Delhi. Therefore, the applicant is entitled for protection by way of granting transit bail to approach to the competent authority for seeking appropriate reliefs,” Justice Jawalkar wrote in her order.