Nikita, Shantanu, Disha created toolkit doc, aim was to tarnish India’s image: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Monday claimed that Nikita Jacob, her associate Shantanu and Disha Ravi, who was arrested on Sunday, created the toolkit doc on farmers’ protest, shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Prem Nath, Joint CP (Cyber Cell), claimed that their aim was to tarnish the image of India.

He added that the police had conducted raid at Nikita’s house on February 11, and she fled the next day. Divulging more details, he said, a woman named Puneet who is based in Canada connected these people to the Pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation. Police said on January 11, Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by Poetic Justice Foundation in which modalities were chalked out.

Following Disha Ravi‘s arrest from Bengaluru, the Delhi Police issued non-bailable warrants against two activists, Nikita and Shantanu, in connection with the toolkit case.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi Police spokesperson said, “We issued NBWs against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The Cyber Unit of Special Cell found their involvement in the toolkit case. We’ll soon make arrests.” Jacob, an advocate, has moved a plea before the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail for four weeks. She has also sought interim protection from any coercive steps by the police and a copy of the FIR filed against her. The matter will be heard tomorrow.

“The applicant has no religious, political or financial motive or agenda for researching, discussing, editing and circulating communication packs/toolkits for raising awareness, let alone to incite violence, riots or/and cause other physical harms,” Jacob’s plea stated. She also said that some trollers and bots are circulating her personal information including pictures on social media.