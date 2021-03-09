Toolkit case: Delhi court extends protection from arrest to Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk till Mar 15

The court had on Tuesday granted a week’s time to the Delhi Police to file reply to the anticipatory bail plea of Nikita Jacob. (File photo)

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended protection from arrest till March 15 to Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, both accused along with young climate activist Disha Ravi, in a case of sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after the counsel appearing from both the accused persons said they needed time to go through the reply filed by the Delhi Police before advancing arguments in the matter.

The judge heard the submission and directed the police not to take any coercive action against both the accused till March 15, when court will further hear the matter.

Jacob, Muluk and Ravi were booked for sedition and other charges.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana had on February 25 directed the police to not take any coercive action against Muluk till the next date of hearing on March 9.

The court had on Tuesday granted a week’s time to the Delhi Police to file reply to the anticipatory bail plea of Nikita Jacob, a co-accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

The court had earlier granted bail to Disha Ravi in the toolkit case, stating that “citizens are conscience keepers of government in any democratic Nation” and “cannot be put behind the bars simply because they choose to disagree with the State policies”.

It also stated “offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of governments”.

