Took up killing of Tamil fishermen with Lanka in strongest terms: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar speaks at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 03, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

India has taken up with Sri Lanka in the strongest terms the killing of Tamil Nadu fishermen, and has made it very clear that such incidents are unacceptable, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The statement came after Tamil parties raised the issue of four fishermen from the state being allegedly killed by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing mid-sea.

“We have taken it up in strongest terms with the Sri Lankan government and this particular incident I think was particularly unacceptable and that has been made very very clear to them,” Jaishankar said.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK said four fishermen of Tamil Nadu were reported missing on January 19 and the Sri Lankan Navy informed that their bodies were found in the Palk Strait four days later. Fishermen from Tamil Nadu have continuously faced harassment at the hands of the Sri Lankan Navy and have been forced to quit the profession, Siva said. He sought condemnation of the incident by the Prime Minister and a quick response to ensure such incidents do not take place.

M Thambidurai of the AIADMK joined Siva in condemning the incident. He alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy has attacked and killed 245 fishermen from Tamil Nadu so far.