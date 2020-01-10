NCRB report 2018: Too many dubious firsts for Punjab

Punjab has the maximum (3574) convicts lodged in in its jails for committing offences under liquor and narcotics drugs related acts. (File) Punjab has the maximum (3574) convicts lodged in in its jails for committing offences under liquor and narcotics drugs related acts. (File)

Punjab has the maximum (3574) convicts lodged in in its jails for committing offences under liquor and narcotics drugs related acts under Special and Local Laws (SLL) as on December 31, 2018, as per the Prison Statistics India 2018 report released Thursday.

This translates into 39.22 per cent of the total convicted inmates lodged under SLL crimes. Punjab is followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh with 954 and 747 convicts, respectively, lodged in jails for committing offences related to liquor and narcotics drugs related acts under SLL crimes.

As per the report, Punjab has also reported highest number of unnatural deaths (28), followed by Uttar Pradesh (17) and Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (12 each).

With 27 suicides by the prisoners in jails, Punjab has recorded highest number of such cases out of the total 129 suicides across the country. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report on Prison Statistics fr 2017, Punjab, with 13 suicides in state prisons, had reported highest number of such cases in the country. West Bengal (13) and Karnataka (10) followed it closely. A total of 109 suicides were reported from prisons across the country.

In the year 2018, jails across the country released 31,297 persons on parole. Punjab, by releasing 8340 person, leads the states and is followed by Madhya Pradesh (4026), Haryana (3563) and Tamil Nadu (3519). Out of total 343 prisoners who jumped the parole and absconded, maximum 168 were from Punjab, followed by Gujarat (56) and Rajasthan (40).

Punjab State Human Rights Commission received highest number of complaints of prisoners (177), followed by the state bodies in Telengana (103) and Madhya Pradesh (61). The highest number of prisoners’ complaints were pending with SHRC of Punjab (103), followed by Karnataka (22) and Bihar (11).

In the NCRB report for 2017 too, Punjab topped in receiving highest number of complaints and pendency with the SHRC. Punjab SHRC, as per the statistics in last year’s report, received 171 complaints from prisoners lodged in state jails, followed by Kerala (49 complaints) and Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (43 complaints each).

By the end of 2017, 111 such complaints made by prisoners were pending in Punjab SHRC, followed by Rajasthan where 11 complaints were pending and Bihar where eight complaints were pending.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App