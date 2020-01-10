Punjab sees 1.6% rise in road accidents, suicides up by 15%

The total number of suicides in Punjab increased from 1,481 in 2017 to 1,714. (File Photo) The total number of suicides in Punjab increased from 1,481 in 2017 to 1,714. (File Photo)

The total number of suicides in Punjab increased from 1,481 in 2017 to 1,714 in 2018 registering a rise of 15.7 per cent, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report on Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India, 2018.

With 722 suicides due to illness, Punjab tops the states which exceeded the all Indian average percentage of suicides due to illness in the respective states. The all India average of suicides due to illness was 17.7 per cent by the end of 2018 and Punjab registered a percentage share of 42.1 per cent suicides in the said category, followed by Sikkim (41.2 per cent) and Lakshwadeep (33.3 per cent)

As per the report that was released Wednesday, Punjab reported 126 deaths due to forces of nature and out of this 83 deaths were due to “Exposure to Cold”. Across India, according to the report, 4,45,514 road accidents caused 1,52,780 deaths and injuries to 4,46,518 persons during 2018. “Generally road accidents have caused more injuries than deaths, but in Bihar, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, road accidents caused more deaths as compared to persons injured.

In Bihar, 9,600 road accidents caused 6,729 deaths and injuries to 6,679 persons, in Punjab 6,424 road accidents caused 4,738 deaths and injuries to 3,339 persons and in Uttar Pradesh, 36,855 road accidents caused 22,541 deaths and injuries to 22,322 persons,” said the report.

From 6,322 in 2017 to 6,424 in 2018, Punjab reported an increase of 1.6 per cent in road accidents. A 2.7 percent variation was reported in railway accidents during 2018 over 2017 with 865 and 842 accidents, respectively. There were three railway crossing accidents in 2017 and none in 2018. The total traffic accidents reported in 2018 were 7,289 as compared to 7,167 in 2017, thus registering a percentage variation of 1.7 percent.

The maximum traffic accidents in 2018 occurred in November (618), followed by December (580) and January (577). Punjab was also among four states where maximum cases of mass/family suicides were reported. Maximum such cases were reported from Tamil Nadu (15), followed by Andhra Pradesh (11), Madhya Pradesh (9) and Punjab and Rajasthan (6 each).

