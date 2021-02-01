Tomar counters Pawar on agri laws

The farm laws have not affected the current MSP system and mandis, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Sunday as he expressed dismay over former agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s tweets criticising the legislation.

In a series of tweets, Tomar said that Pawar had himself tried hard to bring the same agriculture reforms earlier. He then attached a point-by-point reply to Pawar’s charges.

Tomar said, “New Laws facilitate promotion of additional choice channel for farmers with choice to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere with hassle free movement in & outside the state to realize competitive & better net price for their produce. This doesn’t affect the current MSP system.

“Under new ecosystem, mandis are not affected. Instead, they will be more competitive and cost effective in terms of services and infrastructure; and both the systems will synergistically co-exist for the common interest of farmers,” said Tomar, who is leading the government in talks with the protesting farmer unions.

“As he is such a veteran leader, I would like to believe that he was genuinely misinformed of the facts. Now that he has the right facts, I hope he will also change his stand & also explain the benefits to our farmers,” Tomar said.

On January 30, Pawar had criticised the farm laws by comparing them with the draft APMC rules, 2007. He had also attached a nine-point note with a tweet giving example of differences.

“During my tenure, the draft APMC Rules – 2007 were framed for the setting up of special markets thereby providing alternate platforms for farmers to market their commodities and utmost care was also taken to strengthen the existing Mandi system,” Pawar had tweeted.

Of the nine points specified by Pawar, Tomar described eight points as “incorrect”.

On Pawar’s apprehension that corporates may purchase commodities at lower rates and stockpile them, Tomar said, “The apprehension has no basis.”