Toll tax for cars in Bihar? A govt notification, then CM Samrat Choudhary’s clarification

Addressing a Sahyog Shivir programme at the Haripur Panchayat Sarkar Bhawan in Araria district’s Forbesganj block, Choudhary accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation about the new policy.(File/Express Photo)

Amid mounting criticism from the Opposition over Bihar’s newly notified road user fee framework, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said private vehicles would not have to pay toll on state-owned roads and bridges, clarifying that the proposed levy would apply only to commercial vehicles.

Addressing a Sahyog Shivir programme at the Haripur Panchayat Sarkar Bhawan in Araria district’s Forbesganj block, Choudhary accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation about the new policy.

“There is no confusion over toll tax… The Bihar government has decided that no toll tax will be imposed on private vehicles. Only commercial vehicles will be charged,” he said.