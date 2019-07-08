Toll plaza brawl: BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria claims his security personnel were targeted

TWO POLICE constables part of the security detail of BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria, who along with an unidentified person was booked for allegedly assaulting a toll plaza employee during an argument over paying toll in Agra on Saturday, have been suspended.

Advertising

The constables were identified as Vipin Kumar and Pinku Upadhyay. Vipin was attached from Aligarh while Pinku was attached from Agra. In a video of the incident that went viral, Vipin was allegedly seen firing in the air.

Watch video: BJP MP’s security men thrash toll plaza employees in Agra

“During scrutiny of the video, we identified police constables Vipin Kumar and Pinku Upadhyay. Pinku has been suspended by Agra SSP and a letter has been sent to Aligarh SSP seeking suspension of Vipin,” said Assistant SP, West, Ravi Kumar.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Katheria filed a complaint with Agra police on Sunday, seeking an FIR against employees of the toll plaza for allegedly abusing and assaulting his security guards. He also alleged that Vipin fired in the air when toll plaza employees ran towards him in a bid to attack. The MP claimed Vipin and Pinku were injured in the attack.

“We have received the MP’s complaint in connection with Saturday’s incident. Charges made in the complaint will be looked into during the investigation. Action would be taken if any evidence is found,” said Assistant SP Kumar.