89 dead in Assam floods, 1.22 lakh affected; more rain predicted

The death toll from the Assam floods has risen to 89, with more than 1.22 lakh people still affected across the state, even as floodwaters begin to recede in most inundated areas, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Authorities, however, warned that the overall impact remains severe and fresh rainfall could worsen conditions in some districts.
The floods have affected 365 villages across 25 districts, damaging more than 15,000 acres of cropland. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has set up 39 relief camps and 16 relief distribution centres, sheltering over 74,000 displaced people.
The state disaster authority has also warned that heavy rainfall in neighbouring states could aggravate the flood situation in parts of Assam over the coming days. Citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the agency said extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in parts of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh between August 3 and 5, which could affect Cachar, Dima Hasao, West Karbi Anglong, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia districts.
The IMD has issued orange and red alerts for several districts in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, including East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, East Siang, Lohit and Changlang. A yellow alert has also been issued for Nagaland districts bordering Assam, raising concerns over possible impacts in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat. Authorities have asked district administrations to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures.
Sarma announced that from August 9, government teams will conduct door-to-door surveys in flood-affected areas to assess damage to homes and property. Compensation for affected families will be disbursed after the assessment is completed.
The CM also visited and walked across flood-affected villages in Sivasagar and Demow and assured affected families. In a video posted on X, a resident said, “It’s all flooded here”, to which Sarma replied, “Okay, I have seen it, I will ensure help is sent”. And posted a imaged on X with the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, JP Nadda, visiting Dibrugarh.
An emergency water treatment unit has been deployed in flood-hit Sivasagar district to provide safe drinking water to families returning to their homes. The unit draws water from local sources before filtering and disinfecting it, ensuring a safe supply while damaged hand pumps and tube wells are restored. The system was demonstrated to Chief Minister Sarma during his visit to the district.
The deployment comes after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warned that contaminated floodwater poses a serious public health risk, particularly for children. To address the issue, the Assam government has announced ₹10,000 in financial assistance for each eligible household to install hand tube wells. UNICEF India is also supporting the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and district authorities in strengthening water quality monitoring and sanitation as residents return home.
During his visit, Sarma said, “I want to assure every flood-affected family in Assam that in this difficult time, the government stands with them at every step. From rehabilitation to restoring life to normalcy, every possible assistance will be provided. Today, in a relief camp in Sivasagar, I reiterated this very resolve.”
According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Sarma directed district officials to ensure adequate food, safe drinking water, healthcare and essential facilities for children, women and elderly residents staying in relief camps.
The chief minister also handed over ₹5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the families of 10 flood victims. He noted that the next of kin had already received ₹4 lakh each under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), with the additional assistance intended to provide further support.