89 dead in Assam floods, 1.22 lakh affected; more rain predicted

Families take shelter at a relief camp in Assam as authorities provide food, drinking water, healthcare and other essential services to displaced residents. (Image: Himanta Biswas Sarma)

The death toll from the Assam floods has risen to 89, with more than 1.22 lakh people still affected across the state, even as floodwaters begin to recede in most inundated areas, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Authorities, however, warned that the overall impact remains severe and fresh rainfall could worsen conditions in some districts.

The floods have affected 365 villages across 25 districts, damaging more than 15,000 acres of cropland. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has set up 39 relief camps and 16 relief distribution centres, sheltering over 74,000 displaced people.

The state disaster authority has also warned that heavy rainfall in neighbouring states could aggravate the flood situation in parts of Assam over the coming days. Citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the agency said extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in parts of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh between August 3 and 5, which could affect Cachar, Dima Hasao, West Karbi Anglong, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia districts.