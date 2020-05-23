Toll climbs to 949 in Mumbai, 2,608 new cases in state

The state also recorded 60 deaths, three less than the previous day, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 1,577. (Representational Photo) The state also recorded 60 deaths, three less than the previous day, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 1,577. (Representational Photo)

MUMBAI RECORDED 1,749 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, just two less than the reported cases on Friday, which was the highest single-day count. As many as 40 deaths were also recorded in the city, taking the toll to 949.

Overall, in the state, 2,608 fresh cases were recorded, a drop of more than 300 since the previous day. The total number of positive cases in the state has now gone up to 47,190.

To date, 13,404 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals in the state. Presently, 4,85,623 people are in home quarantine and 33,545 are in institutional quarantine. According to the state health bulletin, 14 deaths were recorded in Pune, two in Solapur, and one each in Vasai-Virar, Satara, Thane and Nanded city.

Of the 60 patients who died on Saturday, 41 were men and 19 women. As many as 29 were aged above 60, 24 were from the age group of 40 to 59 and seven were aged below 40. Of the total, 36 patients (60 per cent) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Of 3,48,026 laboratory samples, 2,98,696 have tested negative and 47,190 have tested positive for the virus until Saturday.

