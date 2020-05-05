Toll 50, Central team to visit hotspots — Agra & Lucknow

Lucknow is in comparatively better position. In the last one week, the state Capital reported 32 cases, and so far only one patient has died. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) Lucknow is in comparatively better position. In the last one week, the state Capital reported 32 cases, and so far only one patient has died. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

Amid the steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases in UP, Union Health Ministry will be sending its team of experts to review the situation in the hotspot districts of the state. Officials here said that the team comprising experts from AIIMS, JIPMER, National Centre for Disease Control among others will visit Agra, the biggest hotspot with 628 cases till Monday, and Lucknow, which has so far reported 226 cases.

“The experts will be looking at the ways we are handling the situation and suggest on improving it,” said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh. He, however, could not confirm the date of their arrival.

While Agra has been hit by the pandemic most with most number of deaths (14), Kanpur City has become the second-most infected district in the state with 266 cases and five deaths. However, the central team is not planning to visit Kanpur.

According to sources, the Central health teams are being sent to at least 20 hotspot districts of the country to assist the state health departments in implementing containment measures.

Meanwhile, seven more patients afflicted with coronavirus died in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll in the state to 50. Among the latest deaths, three were reported from Mathura and one each in Ghaziabad, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, and Kanpur Dehat.

The number of infected people rose to 2,766 with 121 fresh cases. The active cases stood at 1,914 with the recovery of 802 people. Among the new cases, Agra reported the maximum at 32, followed by 25 from Meerut, 12 each from Ghaziabad and Noida, 11 from Firozabad, 10 from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Mathura and Etawah, three from Saharanpur, two from Amroha and one each from Kanpur Dehat, Bahraich, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Pratapgarh and Moradabad.

“Even being the most populous states, the number of cases in UP is comparatively less. The reason is widespread surveillance. So far, 50,193 teams have been involved in the surveillance work, and have covered more than 43.56 lakh houses and screened at least 2.16 crore people,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

