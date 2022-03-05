Told to head to safe point outside Kharkiv, 500 wait there — unsure, hungry

Two days after they were told by the Indian embassy to leave Kharkiv immediately for three safe points nearby, around 500 Indians have been waiting outside Ukraine’s second largest city — cold, hungry, unsure where to go next.

Many stranded at Pisochyn — it was one of the places they were told to head to, the other two being Babai and Bezlyudivka — are students. Unable to board trains leaving Kharkiv, they walked 11 km to Pisochyn.

The March 2 embassy advisory had said “students who cannot find vehicles or buses and are in railway station can proceed on foot. Proceed immediately. Under all circumstances, Indians must reach these settlements by 6 pm Ukrainian Time today.”

From Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Himanshu Raj Maurya, a first-year student of Kharkiv National Medical University (KNMU), said: “We reached here two days ago, since Pisochyn was one of the places on the advisory that was issued. We are here now, but there’s very little food…a single slice of bread or a bowl of soup for the entire day. Buses are being arranged from here, but these are buses that we need to pay for. We were asked to pay $500 for buses, but I don’t have a single dollar with me.”

“We were staying in the bunker at the hostel. On March 2, we headed to the railway station on foot. There were around 1,000 of us from the hostel. When we reached the station, the Ukrainians did not let us get on the train. We were told that only girls and children will get on the train, and no men would be allowed. But even the Indian girls were not allowed. There was an attack near the railway station, we panicked and went to the nearby metro station. Then the advisory to walk to Pisochyn came, and we decided to walk,” he said.

Sagar Kumar Gupta, a first-year student at KNMU, who is from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, said: “There’s a curfew here, and food is difficult to find. We can hear the sound of shelling here.” He pegged the number of students at Pisochyn at around 500.

Ayaan Faeiz, a fourth-year student at KNMU, who is from Bhopal, said a few people had paid and taken private buses, and around 900 people are likely to still be at Pisochyn.

Himanshu and Ayaan said the private buses are being arranged by agencies that help students secure admission. “For now, students are at a shelter of sorts, a campus. But where do we go from here? And how do we get to the borders with Hungary or Poland?” Ayaan said.

A first-year student at KNMU, who asked not to be named, said, “When we reached the railway station, there was panic. Very few people were able to board the train, some students were hurt. We walked to Pisochyn and we had no food with us. There are around 500 to 600 people here now. The agencies arranging the buses are saying they will take us to Lviv or the border with Poland, but we are being asked to pay cash. We are closer to the Russian border than to the others.”

The Ministry of External Affairs said around 300 Indians are stranded in Kharkiv and 700 in Sumy, where fierce fighting is on.

Some of the over 900 Indians in Pisochyn are being taken out from there in five buses. And, on the western borders near Lviv, there are less than 1,000.