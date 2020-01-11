‘Told PM to withdraw CAA, we’re against dividing people’: Mamata after meeting Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as a courtesy visit. (Source: PMO India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as a courtesy visit. (Source: PMO India)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said she has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today, to rethink and withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Speaking to the media outside Raj Bhawan, the chief minister said, “I told him that may be this is not appropriate time for me to say this. But we have been agitating against CAA and NPR. I told him we are against dividing people. No one should face atrocities. Please rethink on CAA. Please withdraw it. He said he is here to attend some scheduled programmes and that such matters can be discussed in delhi later.”

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Kolkata today evening on a two-day visit, was greeted with black flags and “Go back” slogans outside the airport amidst protests against the contentious CAA. Upon his arrival, Modi was greeted at the NSC Bose International Airport by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, city Mayor and state Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other senior BJP leaders.

Subsequently, as a courtesy visit, PM Modi met Mamata where the CM discussed Bengal’s financial demands. “I met PM regarding some financial demands. We have Rs 28,000 crore due from the centre. Another Rs 7,000 crore is due which is regarding Bulbul (cyclone). I placed the states demand and he said he will look into it.”

The PM’s visit comes at a critical time when Bengal has been witnessing widespread protests against the new citizenship law. The meeting assumes significance as the new citizenship Act has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state. Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail and the BJP is pressing for its implementation.

