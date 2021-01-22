scorecardresearch
Told by NIA not to appear for now: Khalsa Aid

The NIA had issued notices to Khalsa Aid, farmer union leader Baldev Singh Sirsa, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu along with journalists, radio host and mostly Sikh activists in relation with an FIR registered against banned outfit Sikhs For Justice.

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar | January 22, 2021 2:40:43 am
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has put appearance of international NGO Khalsa Aid’s representatives on hold for now in two of the three notices. Significantly, the agency is also not strict about others who are intentionally not appearing on the given dates.

The NIA had issued notices to Khalsa Aid, farmer union leader Baldev Singh Sirsa, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu along with journalists, radio host and mostly Sikh activists in relation with an FIR registered against banned outfit Sikhs For Justice under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act on December 15, 2020. The Indian Express has at least 28 such names who were issued notices in the same case.

All those who have received notices are active in the farmer agitation over three farm laws.

Khalsa Aid is present at Delhi borders helping the protesters.

“We have received a total of three notices. One of our trustees had appeared before NIA last Friday. They have not asked for reappearance. They also told us not to appear in the other two notices for now. NIA told us that they would call us if needed. This communication was before the latest farmer union meeting with the government. NIA asked about our projects and source of funding,” said Amarpreet Singh of Khalsa Aid.

He said, “We had called farmer unions after seeing their press release following Wednesday meeting. We told them that we have also received notices. Farmer union representative told me to send a copy of notices…”

