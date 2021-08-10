Tokyo performance marks resurgence of Indian sports: Venkaiah

Felicitating India’s Olympics contingent, which is back with seven medals, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said their performance marks India’s resurgence in sports. “It is in respect of number of Olympic medals won, that our nation has been subjected to despair for too long”

He said that “no nation can hold its head high in any domain with such lack of confidence and low self-esteem” and it is “more so, for a young India, whose voice is finding increasing traction on the world stage”.

The “Tokyo olympics heralded resurgence, renaissance and national awakening in sports in our country by restoring the depleting confidence and self-esteemm” the Vice President said. He added that “we hope to have more such glorious moments in the years to come…”