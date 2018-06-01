Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
TOI cheating case: Main accused among five sent to judicial custody

Derick D’Sa, the newspaper’s associate executive editor, named 13 more persons for allegedly been used to siphon money from the company.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: June 1, 2018 3:46:41 am
TOI cheating case The five accused produced before the court have been sent to judicial custody.
The main accused, Amit Mayekar, along with four others arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly cheating The Times of India of over Rs 15 crore were sent to judicial custody by a court here.

Prosecutor Rajendra Suryavanshi said: “The five accused were produced before the court and were sent to judicial custody. So far 28 arrests have been made in the case.” Meanwhile, Derick D’Sa, the newspaper’s associate executive editor, named 13 more persons for allegedly been used to siphon money from the company.

