Take 5: ‘If one’s father is a toddy tapper, doesn’t mean one must be too’

A cartoon in BJP mouthpiece Janmabhumi used a casteist slur to attack Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting women’s entry into Sabarimala temple. The caption translated as ‘such things must be kept in mind while giving responsibility to someone who should climb coconut trees’. Vijayan belongs to the ‘thiyya’ community, traditionally engaged in toddy-tapping. His father was a toddy-tapper too

1. For how long have you been a toddy tapper?

For about 19 years. I work under a toddy shop contractor in Kozhikode district. I live with my wife and two daughters. They are eight and 11 years old. I have only studied till Class 8, and I continue to be in the profession because of the income.

2. How much do you earn?

I earn anything between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 in a month. It depends on the quantity of toddy I tap — about 15-30 litres in a day. A litre of toddy fetches Rs 38.50. I also get an annual bonus of Rs 10,000 from my employer. Apart from that, we have gratuity and provident fund benefits. I can continue to be a toddy tapper till I am 60.

3. Do you want your children to join the profession?

No. I want them to get good education and land government jobs.

4. Are young men joining the profession now?

There are many uneducated youth who become toddy tappers but climbing a coconut tree is a risky job. Also, toddy tappers do not get brides easily. Women don’t want them as husbands despite the good income.

5. Have you heard about the comment on CM Vijayan?

Yes. I don’t agree with it at all. Every profession has its own dignity. If Vijayan’s father was a toddy tapper, that does not mean that he too should continue in the profession.