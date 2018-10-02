Toddler dies after falling into borewell in Gujarat

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into a 200-feet deep borewell in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district, police said Tuesday. Rahul, son of a farm labourer, was playing Monday when he fell into a borewell pit dug outside the residence of Maqbool Rafikbhai at Ilol village, around 90 km from here, an official at Himmatnagar (rural) police station said.

“The boy fell into the 200-feet deep narrow borewell and got stuck at a depth of around 80 feet,” he said. Fire department teams from Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad and personnel of the national and state disaster response forces rushed to the spot. They made hectic efforts for nearly 12 hours from Monday evening to rescue the child, but could not succeed, he said.

A specialised video camera was lowered into the pit which confirmed that the boy was dead, but as the body could not be retrieved, the rescuers filled up the borewell and closed it, he said. The boy’s father, a native of Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, worked as a farm labourer and lived in the village with his family, the official added.

