India News Highlights, 26 September 2026: NHRC seeks report on Jhansi woman’s suicide after alleged gangrape

The NHRC said the woman allegedly consumed poison after being threatened by the accused with the circulation of a video of the alleged assault. (File Photo)

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued notices to the Jhansi district magistrate and senior superintendent of police over media reports that a 19-year-old woman died by suicide after six people, including three minors, allegedly gangraped her.

The rights panel has sought a report within two weeks on the status of the investigation and any compensation paid to the woman’s family. The NHRC said the woman allegedly consumed poison after being threatened by the accused with the circulation of a video of the alleged assault.

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