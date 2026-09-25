India news LIVE updates, 25 September 2026: Major landslide damages Rimbi village in Sikkim’s West district; no casualties reported

Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the country from September 25 to 27, warning of rising rivers and streams, flash floods, landslides, debris flows and inundation.
Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary long-distance and nighttime road travel during the period and urged travellers to avoid trekking and high-altitude travel. The rainfall could also disrupt road and air travel, officials said.
Nepal: Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Nepal from September 25–27. The rainfall may cause rising rivers and streams, flash floods, landslides, debris flows, inundation, and disruptions to road and air travel.… pic.twitter.com/fEQdsY34yI— TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 24, 2026