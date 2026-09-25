India news LIVE updates, 25 September 2026: Major landslide damages Rimbi village in Sikkim’s West district; no casualties reported

No loss of life has been reported so far. (Screengrab/ANI)

A major landslide triggered by continuous rainfall caused extensive damage in Rimbi village under the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency of Sikkim’s West district last night. No loss of life has been reported so far.

Nepal forecasts heavy rain, warns of floods and landslides

Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of the country from September 25 to 27, warning of rising rivers and streams, flash floods, landslides, debris flows and inundation. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary long-distance and nighttime road travel and urged travellers to avoid trekking and high-altitude areas, as the weather could also disrupt road and air services.

Story continues below this ad Goa CEO says 97 voters left out of final roll being processed separately Goa CEO Sanjay Goel said 97 voters left out of the final electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision are being processed separately through house-to-house visits by booth-level officers. He said many have since been enrolled, while the remaining cases are being processed. The statement came a day after The Indian Express reported that Goa officials had repeatedly sought a rollback option from the Election Commission to reverse deletions but did not receive it before the final roll was published. The final roll had deleted 1.27 lakh voters, or 10.76% of the pre-revision electorate. Live Updates Sep 25, 2026 07:40 AM IST Nepal forecasts heavy to very heavy rain from Sep 25-27, warns of floods, landslides Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the country from September 25 to 27, warning of rising rivers and streams, flash floods, landslides, debris flows and inundation. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary long-distance and nighttime road travel during the period and urged travellers to avoid trekking and high-altitude travel. The rainfall could also disrupt road and air travel, officials said. Nepal: Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Nepal from September 25–27. The rainfall may cause rising rivers and streams, flash floods, landslides, debris flows, inundation, and disruptions to road and air travel.… pic.twitter.com/fEQdsY34yI — TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 24, 2026 Sep 25, 2026 07:36 AM IST Major landslide damages Rimbi village in Sikkim’s West district; no casualties reported A major landslide triggered by continuous rainfall caused extensive damage in Rimbi village under the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency of Sikkim’s West district last night. No loss of life has been reported so far. #watch | Sikkim | A major landslide triggered by continuous rainfall caused extensive damage in Rimbi Village under the Yuksom-Tashiding Constituency of West Sikkim last night. No loss of life has been reported so far.



(Visual Source: District administration) pic.twitter.com/gdBojiVnIt — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026 Sep 25, 2026 07:36 AM IST Kedarnath generates 50.3 tonnes of waste in 5 months, over 2.5 times 2025 total Kedarnath Dham generated 50.30 metric tonnes of waste between April and August this year, more than two and a half times the total waste collected during the entire pilgrimage season in 2025, according to Nagar Panchayat data obtained through an RTI. Waste generation was 32.58 tonnes in 2023, 26.10 tonnes in 2024 and 21.40 tonnes in 2025. The data showed that around 20 tonnes of plastic waste was generated in Kedarnath in the first five months of 2026, of which 18.5 tonnes had been processed. The Nagar Panchayat said the town has a landfill capacity of 30,000 square feet, with 28,000 square feet remaining, while an RTI activist raised concerns over the pressure on the fragile Himalayan environment amid around 1.5 million pilgrims visiting the shrine this year. - With PTI Inputs

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd