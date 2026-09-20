India News Live Updates, 20 September 2026: 8-year-old girl dies of electrocution at Mumbai’s Lalbaug Ganpati pandal

Two people were killed and several injured in an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai’s Lalbaug.

Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and several others injured in an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area early Sunday. The incident occurred around 2.20 am near the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki, as large crowds gathered in the area for the ongoing Ganapati festival.

KPSC recruitment probe: Marks withheld, top scorers targeted for bribes

Karnataka Public Service Commission officials and job aspirants have alleged irregularities in recruitment processes spanning at least five years, including manipulated interviews, altered records, tampered answer sheets and question paper leaks. An Indian Express investigation found the alleged practices continued under both BJP and Congress governments. The allegations are being probed by the state CID and are before the Karnataka High Court. They also led to KPSC chief Shivashankarappa S Sahukar’s suspension over his daughter’s recruitment and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar’s arrest over veterinarian selections during his tenure as controller of examinations.

Story continues below this ad Surendra Koli cremated in Haridwar after death months after Nithari acquittal Surendra Koli, 53, was cremated at Haridwar’s Karkari Ghat on Saturday, 10 months after he walked out of prison following his acquittal in the Nithari serial murders case. He had spent nearly two decades behind bars. Days before his death, Koli began living inside a rented tea stall in Haridwar’s Bhupatwala area. He was found dead there around 11 am on Friday. Police suspected suicide, while his brother said the family suspected foul play. IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide, parents allege caste discrimination Sahil Wakode, 20, a second-year reserved category student at IIT-Bombay, died by suicide a day after he was allegedly caught using a cellphone during a mid-semester exam. His parents have alleged that he faced caste-based discrimination, a charge denied by the institute. Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Professor Suryanarayan Doolla and others under the BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint by Sahil’s father, Ravindra. Doolla was reportedly the invigilator during the exam. IIT-Bombay said Sahil had uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers and that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him. His parents, however, alleged that students told them he had been threatened with suspension. Live Updates Sep 20, 2026 09:08 AM IST Jharkhand Naxal commander killed in UP police encounter Manish Sahu reprots that the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday gunned down Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, a commander of the banned Jharkhand-based Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), in an encounter in Varanasi’s Ramnagar area, officials said. Police said they acted on information from an informer and tried to stop Ganjhu, who was travelling on a motorcycle with an associate from Tegara crossing towards Mughalsarai. He allegedly jumped off the motorcycle and opened fire at the police team instead of stopping. The Jharkhand government had announced a Rs 25 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a Rs 5 lakh reward, police said. Sep 20, 2026 08:55 AM IST Man accused of killing Amritsar ASI shot dead in police encounter A man allegedly involved in the murder of an assistant sub-inspector was killed in a police encounter in Amritsar on Saturday night, officials said. Deepak Singh, a resident of Mulechak village, was identified as one of two men accused of killing ASI Harjit Singh at Bhagtanwala grain market on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Police said CCTV footage, technical inputs, tower-dump analysis, local intelligence and human sources were used to trace the suspects. When police signalled the two men on a scooter to stop around 9.45 pm, one allegedly opened fire and fled towards the next checkpoint. They allegedly fired four rounds there, prompting police to retaliate in self-defence. Sep 20, 2026 08:44 AM IST Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assures Malnad farmers amid Kasturirangan report concerns Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has assured farmers in the Malnad region that the state government would protect their interests amid concerns over the implementation of the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats eco-sensitive areas. The Centre’s seventh draft notification, issued on July 27, proposes to declare 56,000 sq km across six states as an Environmentally Sensitive Area. In Karnataka, 20,668 sq km covering 33 taluks and 1,449 villages across 10 districts falls under the proposed ESA. Shivakumar said the government would address farmers’ concerns and consider necessary legal amendments in the state’s interest. Karnataka has repeatedly opposed the Centre’s draft notifications, with farmers raising concerns over their livelihoods and future development. Sep 20, 2026 08:30 AM IST Fire partially damages Mata Vaishno Devi helipad terminal in Katra Fire partially damaged a helipad terminal in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, early Sunday. The fire broke out around 3.15 am and was brought under control within 30 minutes by staff, security personnel and fire services, officials said. The terminal was closed at the time. Some computers at the ticket counter and a coffee shop were destroyed in the fire. Officials said the extent of the damage was being assessed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd