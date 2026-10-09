India News Live Updates, 9 October 2026: Markets brace for impact as US suspends IT majors from green card programme

Investors are bracing for major impact a day after US suspended large IT firms from a key visa programme. (File photo)

Investors are bracing for impact after the US announcement to suspend major Indian IT firms from a key programme that allows skilled foreign workers to gain permanent residency. Major tech and IT outsourcing firms hit by the Trump administration’s move include Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe. The move is a major blow for Indian professionals looking to work at some of these companies in the US.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Counting for 5 assembly, 1 Lok Sabha seats today; big test for Vijay, Suvendu Adhikari

Friday will see a high-stake contest as results will be declared for five Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The results from Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry and Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha seat will show how the BJP, Congress and regional parties have fared in these contests.

Story continues below this ad Central forces called as Delhi braces for protests Amid continuing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi police took a string of security measures — 23,000 Central forces personnel have been called to assist the city police, five all-women paramilitary companies will be on duty, liquor vends will be closed for two days and Central Delhi hotels have been asked to restrict room bookings. Opposition parties and civil society groups have called for a protest in capital on October 10. Live Updates

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd