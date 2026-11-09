At least 35 people sustaining burn injuries in firecracker-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at their house in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, police said. At least 35 people sustained severe burn injuries in separate firecracker-related incidents across Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district during Diwali celebrations. Emergency wards across district hospitals reported a rush of casualties late into the night as sparks from firecrackers set off localised blazes and accidental detonations. Medical authorities confirmed that while most victims are receiving treatment for minor to moderate burns, several individuals with serious injuries have been referred to specialised care units.

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Delhi AQI hits ‘severe’ category day after Diwali; capital chokes on thick smog

Air quality in Delhi plunged into the ‘severe’ category the morning after Diwali, with a thick layer of toxic smog enveloping the National Capital Region. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed AQI levels crossing 430 in hotspots like Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, and Mundka due to widespread firecracker emissions combined with calm wind conditions.

Story continues below this ad ‘Beyond disgusted’: US Diwali event disrupted by right-wing activists, Congresswoman reacts A high-profile Diwali celebration in the United States was disrupted by a group of right-wing activists, drawing sharp condemnation from American lawmakers. Indian-American political figures and US representatives expressed outrage over the incident, calling the targeting of cultural festivities unacceptable and demanding a law enforcement probe. Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad residential apartment on Diwali night A major fire erupted in a high-rise residential apartment building in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad late on Diwali night. Fire tenders were rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames, which are believed to have been triggered by a stray firecracker hitting a balcony enclosure. No casualties were immediately reported. Congress expels leader as BJP steps up attack over ‘links’ to MP liquor smuggling The Congress party has expelled a local leader in Madhya Pradesh following allegations of involvement in an illegal liquor smuggling network. The decision comes after the ruling BJP launched a political offensive, alleging institutional protection for illicit bootlegging operations across state borders. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits to affair with alleged Chinese spy Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has publicly admitted to an extra-marital affair involving a person identified in intelligence reports as an alleged corporate spy for China. The disclosure has sent shockwaves through global technology and financial markets, raising corporate governance and national security concerns. Live Updates Nov 9, 2026 09:13 AM IST Rape-murder accused killed in police encounter in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur A man accused of the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district was killed in an exchange of fire with police late on Sunday night. The accused, Dilip Roy, allegedly opened fire at a police team conducting a raid to arrest him near Raiganj, hitting a police vehicle tyre before officers fired back in self-defence. He was declared dead upon arrival at Raiganj Medical College and Hospital. The Raiganj shooting marks the fourth reported police encounter in the state since the BJP came to power.

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