India news LIVE updates, 9 July 2026: Bengaluru Metro Green Line faces delays due to technical issue, says BMRCL

Full services across the entire Purple Line will resume as per the regular schedule after 9 am, BMRCL said.

Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line is experiencing delays on Wednesday morning, with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited saying its technical team is attending to the issue on priority and urging commuters to plan their journeys accordingly. Separately, a landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad has killed three people and left five others missing, with a couple who narrowly escaped describing a massive wave of mud chasing them as rescue and search operations continue at the site.

Indian central agencies have shared a verified list of associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar — along with details of their possible hideouts — with US officials in recent meetings, as part of a coordinated cross-border effort. Operation Hardball has been tightening the net around Bishnoi’s network through international cooperation involving the FBI and Canadian agencies.

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Iran vows ‘crushing’ response to US strikes; oil markets on edge

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