India news Live Updates, 9 August 2026: Trainer aircraft crashes near Baramati airstrip in Pune

A trainer aircraft of private company crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district.
A trainer aircraft of a private company crash landed near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The crash took place at 12.30 PM on Sunday near the runway of the Baramati airport. There were no reported casualties in the accident, while the aircraft sustained minor damage.
“The incident took place near the airstrip. We are investigating whether the aircraft developed a technical snag or if there were any other technical problems. It is too early to comment on anything,” a senior police official told PTI news agency.
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Sixth round of talks between Jharkhand government, protesters held
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