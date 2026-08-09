India news Live Updates, 9 August 2026: Trainer aircraft crashes near Baramati airstrip in Pune

A trainer aircraft of private company crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district.

A trainer aircraft of a private company crash landed near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The crash took place at 12.30 PM on Sunday near the runway of the Baramati airport. There were no reported casualties in the accident, while the aircraft sustained minor damage.

“The incident took place near the airstrip. We are investigating whether the aircraft developed a technical snag or if there were any other technical problems. It is too early to comment on anything,” a senior police official told PTI news agency.

Story continues below this ad If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in. Sixth round of talks between Jharkhand government, protesters held The sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and the delegation of protesting students was held on Sunday. The talk began even as the students continued their protest for 16th day in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities in JPSC examination. “We are hopeful of a positive outcome over our demand of cancelling the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC),” a student leader said. Three kanwariyas killed in Punjab Three kanwariyas were killed, while one was seriously injured after a car hit them on the Sirhind GT Road in Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday. The incident occurred when a group of ‘kanwariyas’ were returning to Kotkapura in Punjab’s Faridkot district after carrying holy water from Gangotri in Uttarakhand. The deceased were residents of Kotkapura in Faridkot district. UPI free for citizens, merchants may face nominal charge The government has clarified that UPI will remain free for citizens even as it considers a nominal fee for merchants — a position that emerged after the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 passed the Lok Sabha and triggered a debate about whether the government was opening the door to charging for transactions that have become embedded in daily life for hundreds of millions of Indians. Live Updates Aug 9, 2026 02:10 PM IST Trainer aircraft crashes near Baramati airstrip in Pune A trainer aircraft operated by a private company crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday. There were no reported casualties. "The incident took place near the airstrip. We are investigating whether the aircraft developed a technical snag or if there were any other technical problems. It is too early to comment on anything," a senior police official told PTI. VIDEO | A trainer aircraft of private company crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district. Further details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



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Driver Mithilesh and conductor N M Arun were attached to the Kozhikode depot of the Kerala transport corporation. Read full report Aug 9, 2026 10:46 AM IST Jeep mows down constable in Bihar's Muzaffarpur; 1 held A jeep mowed down a Bihar police personnel and injured another before it crashed into a roadside eatery in Muzaffarpur , wounding the owner, and overturned, officials said on Sunday. Muzaffarpur's Deputy Superintendent of Police Suchitra Kumari said the incident occurred on Saturday evening when Bihar Special Armed Police Constable Bhargav Bhushan and a sub-inspector, both posted at Motipur police station, were going to a local market. Aug 9, 2026 10:16 AM IST Jharkhand government to hold fresh talks with JPSC aspirants The Jharkhand government will hold fresh talks on Sunday with aspirants. The decision for another round of talks was taken after a series of meetings between the government and student groups on Friday night and throughout Saturday failed to break the deadlock. 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