India news Live Updates, 8 September 2026: Two BRS MLCs arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker under SC/ST Act

In Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK demands expunction of CM Vijay's remarks based on ED documents, Speaker rejects demand, Opposition MLAs raise slogans opposing it.
Two BRS MLCs were arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday in connection with a case registered against them for alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. A case was registered against Thatha Madhusudan and N Naveen Kumar Reddy under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following which they were taken into custody, a police official said.
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Two BRS MLCs were arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday in connection with a case registered against them for alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. A case was registered against Thatha Madhusudan and N Naveen Kumar Reddy under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following which they were taken into custody, a police official said.
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#watch | Hyderabad, Telangana | Saifabad Police reached the residence of BRS MLC T Madhusudhan Rao, alias Tata Madhu, in connection with a complaint filed by Pollepalli Venkatesham, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), against BRS MLCs Madhu and N Naveen Kumar Reddy for allegedly… https://t.co/8a12tedtYj pic.twitter.com/trghHA7IOn— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026