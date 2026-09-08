India news Live Updates, 8 September 2026: Two BRS MLCs arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker under SC/ST Act

Saifabad Police reached the residence of BRS MLC T Madhusudhan Rao, alias Tata Madhu, in connection with a complaint filed by Pollepalli Venkatesham. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world. | PTI Photo

Two BRS MLCs were arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday in connection with a case registered against them for alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. A case was registered against Thatha Madhusudan and N Naveen Kumar Reddy under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following which they were taken into custody, a police official said.

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Delhi HC calls response to Satya Niketan collapse ‘very, very pathetic’

The Delhi High Court has sharply rapped the MCD and Delhi University for their response to the Satya Niketan building collapse, calling it “very, very pathetic” and ordering an independent probe and safety audit of paying guest accommodations across the capital. The court’s intervention comes as investigators have found that repair work was underway on the building at the time of the collapse, with the accused telling police it was meant to fix seepage.

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