Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will celebrate Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, describing the region as having been freed from Naxalism. Announcing his visit, Modi said he would salute the brave security forces for their sacrifices, dedication and service to the nation.

“I am going to salute our brave security forces for their sacrifices, devotion to nation,” he said.

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Hauz Qazi building collapse: Death toll rises to 7, rescue operation underway for over 70 hours

The death toll in the three-storey building collapse in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area rose to seven on Sunday after another body was recovered from the debris. The deceased has been identified as Luchhuman Mukhiya, 66, a resident of Bihar’s Darbhanga. His body was recovered during the ongoing search and rescue operation near Chawri Bazar and shifted to LNJP Hospital for further proceedings.

The building collapsed around 9.45 am on November 5 while construction work was underway. Rescue personnel have been searching the rubble for over 70 hours and are yet to rule out the possibility of other victims being trapped. The seven deceased have been identified as Sanjeet Kumar, Kishori Sah, Pankaj Sharma, Vipin Ram, Shantu, Dinesh Sah and Luchhuman Mukhiya. Four of the victims were residents of Bihar, while Vipin Ram lived in Mandawali, Delhi, police said.

The building owner, identified as Saimullah alias Ayub, and three contractors — Siraj, Tajuddin and Furkan — have been arrested in connection with the incident. The contractors were apprehended from Faridabad’s Sirohi.

An FIR was registered at Hauz Qazi police station on November 5 under Sections 105, 290, 125(a) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The building was allegedly being constructed without the requisite approvals on a 50-square-metre plot. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said no building plan had been sanctioned for the structure, which had reached the third floor and collapsed while the roof slab was being laid.

Delhi chokes on Diwali: AQI hits 384, multiple pockets enter ‘severe’ zone

Delhi continued to grapple with high pollution levels on Diwali, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 384 and several pockets entering the ‘Severe’ category. The worsening air quality has renewed concerns over the health impact of prolonged exposure to polluted air across the national capital.

Read the full report: Delhi chokes on Diwali: AQI hits 384, multiple pockets enter ‘severe’ zone.

In Bengal’s medical colleges, interns negotiate, buy and sell hospital shifts on WhatsApp

A report from West Bengal’s medical colleges examines how interns are allegedly negotiating, buying and selling hospital duty shifts through WhatsApp. The practice raises questions about staffing, accountability and patient care at medical institutions, particularly when interns arrange paid stand-ins for their assigned shifts.

Read the full report: Who’s on call at your ER in Bengal? The intern may be a paid stand-in.

For Akali Dal, ‘reunion’ with BJP is less about politics, more about survival

The possibility of a reunion between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP is being viewed against the backdrop of the Akali Dal’s political challenges ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The discussions point to concerns over the party’s political survival, with the prospect of renewed ties raising questions about its electoral strategy and future in Punjab.

Read the full report: For Akali Dal, ‘reunion’ with BJP is less about politics, more about survival.