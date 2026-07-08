India news LIVE updates, 8 July 2026: Baruipur rape-murder accused shot dead in encounter, Mumbai airport near-miss as two Air India flights face off on runway, US hits 80 Iranian targets after Hormuz attacks

Prabash Mondol was shot when he snatched a policeman's weapon and opened fire, police said

The man accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Bengal’s Baruipur — a case that has shaken the state since the child’s body was found in a pond — has been shot dead in a police encounter. The killing will now itself face scrutiny: encounter deaths in cases of high public outrage have a complicated legal and ethical history in India, and Bengal’s opposition has already been demanding accountability over the initial police response that the victim’s mother said had cost her daughter her life.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Near-miss at Mumbai airport: Two Air India flights come face-to-face on runway

Mumbai narrowly avoided a serious runway incident on Tuesday night after an Air India flight and an Air India Express aircraft came face-to-face on the same runway before Air Traffic Control intervened. The Delhi-bound Air India flight stopped its departure and returned to the bay; no injuries or damage were reported, but the circumstances that placed two aircraft on the same strip simultaneously have not yet been explained by authorities.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd