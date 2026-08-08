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India news Live Updates, 8 August 2026: Teachers in Kerala ‘eat grass’ during protest against exam conducting body

Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu amid inclement weather. Assam flood toll reaches 98 with 1.55 lakh still affected. India faces 100% US tariff threat after Senate passes Russian oil sanctions bill.

Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders on Saturday symbolically ate grass during a protest in Thiruvananthapuram.Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders on Saturday symbolically ate grass during a protest in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI video grab)

India News Today Live Updates, 8 August 2026: The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu amid inclement weather and a decline in pilgrim arrivals, PTI reports. Separately, more than 1.55 lakh people remain affected by the Assam floods, with the death toll in this year’s deluge reaching 98 after one more fatality was reported on Saturday, officials said.

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India stares at 100% US tariff threat after Senate passes Russian oil sanctions bill

India faces the prospect of 100 per cent US tariffs after the Senate voted to pass a bill imposing sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil — a measure that explicitly names India and China among those at risk. New Delhi buys significant volumes of discounted Russian crude, and the bill’s passage puts that energy strategy in direct collision with the framework of the emerging India-US trade relationship.

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Fear, curfews and fraternity: Migrant workers in Kashmir can’t afford to leave

An Indian Express long read explores the lives of lakhs of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Assam who come to Kashmir each year — men who live with the constant threat of targeted attacks, periodic curfews and displacement, but who cannot afford to turn back because the wages in the valley are the only thing keeping their families afloat at home.

Centre defends RDI fund, says conflict safeguards go beyond disclosure and recusal

The government has responded to The Indian Express’s investigation into the Rs 1-lakh-crore deep-tech fund, saying that conflict of interest safeguards in place go beyond mere disclosure and recusal by panel members, and that the next batch of selections will have only one firm with a panel member stake — an implicit acknowledgement that the earlier process had vulnerabilities.

TISS students denied bail over Umar Khalid slogans and Mao books on laptop

Two TISS students have been denied anticipatory bail after a court cited their chanting of slogans demanding freedom for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, along with the discovery of books associated with Maoism on one student’s laptop. The denial comes amid the broader government crackdown on dissent that accelerated through the CJP protest period.

Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto face EV mandate and rider welfare levy under Maharashtra plan

Maharashtra is considering tightening norms for food delivery platforms, proposing an electric vehicle fleet mandate and a rider welfare levy — a move that would significantly raise operating costs for Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto in one of their largest markets, and marks one of the most ambitious state-level attempts to regulate the gig economy in India.

Typhoon Dolphin hits Japan’s Okinawa; China shuts key ports ahead of landfall

Typhoon Dolphin has hit Japan’s Okinawa as China shuts key ports ahead of the storm’s expected landfall, with authorities across the region on high alert for flooding, wind damage and disruption to shipping in waters that are already stressed by the ongoing Hormuz situation.

Live Updates
Aug 8, 2026 06:03 PM IST
38,970 farmers get Rs 345 crore benefit in first phase of loan waiver scheme

A total of 38,970 farmers in Pune district have benefited from the first phase of the Maharashtra government's 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana 2026', with Rs 345.25 crore transferred towards their outstanding loans. The digital transfer was carried out by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on August 7, with amounts credited directly to the loan accounts of eligible farmers who had completed Aadhaar authentication.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan were among those present on the occasion. Across Maharashtra, Rs 5,028 crore was transferred to around 6.22 lakh eligible farmers who had completed Aadhaar authentication under the scheme. The government has directed banks to immediately provide Kharif crop loans to beneficiaries, enabling them to access fresh crop credit for the ongoing season. Farmers in Pune's first list who are yet to complete Aadhaar authentication have been asked to approach the concerned authorities, following which the waiver amount will be credited to their loan accounts, subject to eligibility.

Aug 8, 2026 01:32 PM IST
Parvesh Verma appears in court for defamation case against Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing in the defamation case he filed against AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. The court has issued a notice to Bharadwaj and listed the matter for August 18 for his response. The case relates to the defamation complaint filed by him against the AAP leader.

Aug 8, 2026 01:17 PM IST
Teachers symbolically eat grass during protest outside Kerala Secretariat

Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders on Saturday symbolically ate grass during a protest outside the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. The protesters alleged that they have not received appointment orders despite being included in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list. The symbolic protest was held to draw attention to their demand for appointments.

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Aug 8, 2026 01:09 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal attacks PM Modi over US tariff bill

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that US President Donald Trump's interference could be seen in every decision taken by the Indian government. Kejriwal's remarks came after the US Senate passed a bill allowing tariffs of up to 100 per cent on five countries, including India, over their purchases of Russian oil. The bill said such trade helps fund the war in Ukraine.

Aug 8, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Jharkhand JPSC, JSSC aspirants to continue protest

The Jharkhand government assured students of a quick decision on the issues raised by them, a leader of the JPSC-JSSC Candidates' Forum said after talks with officials. However, protesting aspirants said their agitation would continue until all their demands are met, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination. The candidates have been protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

Aug 8, 2026 12:39 PM IST
PM Modi at IIT Delhi: Technology driving shift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the global power balance is changing rapidly, with the speed of technology being the biggest force behind the transformation. Addressing an event at IIT Delhi, Modi said the world would change and technology would evolve with it. He stressed the importance of learning and adapting, saying those who learn and keep pace with technological changes will succeed.

Aug 8, 2026 12:04 PM IST
Ram temple donation case: Probe aspects completed, chargesheet due by September-end

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has completed its probe into various aspects of the case, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said on Saturday. Grover said the investigation has to be completed within 90 days, with the chargesheet expected to be filed in court by the end of September.nGrover said he is monitoring the investigation at the local level and providing guidance.

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