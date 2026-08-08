India news Live Updates, 8 August 2026: Teachers in Kerala ‘eat grass’ during protest against exam conducting body

Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders on Saturday symbolically ate grass during a protest in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI video grab)
India News Today Live Updates, 8 August 2026: The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu amid inclement weather and a decline in pilgrim arrivals, PTI reports. Separately, more than 1.55 lakh people remain affected by the Assam floods, with the death toll in this year’s deluge reaching 98 after one more fatality was reported on Saturday, officials said.
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India stares at 100% US tariff threat after Senate passes Russian oil sanctions bill
India faces the prospect of 100 per cent US tariffs after the Senate voted to pass a bill imposing sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil — a measure that explicitly names India and China among those at risk. New Delhi buys significant volumes of discounted Russian crude, and the bill’s passage puts that energy strategy in direct collision with the framework of the emerging India-US trade relationship.
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Fear, curfews and fraternity: Migrant workers in Kashmir can’t afford to leave
An Indian Express long read explores the lives of lakhs of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Assam who come to Kashmir each year — men who live with the constant threat of targeted attacks, periodic curfews and displacement, but who cannot afford to turn back because the wages in the valley are the only thing keeping their families afloat at home.
Centre defends RDI fund, says conflict safeguards go beyond disclosure and recusal
The government has responded to The Indian Express’s investigation into the Rs 1-lakh-crore deep-tech fund, saying that conflict of interest safeguards in place go beyond mere disclosure and recusal by panel members, and that the next batch of selections will have only one firm with a panel member stake — an implicit acknowledgement that the earlier process had vulnerabilities.
TISS students denied bail over Umar Khalid slogans and Mao books on laptop
Two TISS students have been denied anticipatory bail after a court cited their chanting of slogans demanding freedom for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, along with the discovery of books associated with Maoism on one student’s laptop. The denial comes amid the broader government crackdown on dissent that accelerated through the CJP protest period.
Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto face EV mandate and rider welfare levy under Maharashtra plan
Maharashtra is considering tightening norms for food delivery platforms, proposing an electric vehicle fleet mandate and a rider welfare levy — a move that would significantly raise operating costs for Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto in one of their largest markets, and marks one of the most ambitious state-level attempts to regulate the gig economy in India.
Typhoon Dolphin hits Japan’s Okinawa; China shuts key ports ahead of landfall
Typhoon Dolphin has hit Japan’s Okinawa as China shuts key ports ahead of the storm’s expected landfall, with authorities across the region on high alert for flooding, wind damage and disruption to shipping in waters that are already stressed by the ongoing Hormuz situation.
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