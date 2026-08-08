India news Live Updates, 8 August 2026: Teachers in Kerala ‘eat grass’ during protest against exam conducting body

Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders on Saturday symbolically ate grass during a protest in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI video grab)

India News Today Live Updates, 8 August 2026: The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Jammu amid inclement weather and a decline in pilgrim arrivals, PTI reports. Separately, more than 1.55 lakh people remain affected by the Assam floods, with the death toll in this year’s deluge reaching 98 after one more fatality was reported on Saturday, officials said.

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India stares at 100% US tariff threat after Senate passes Russian oil sanctions bill

India faces the prospect of 100 per cent US tariffs after the Senate voted to pass a bill imposing sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil — a measure that explicitly names India and China among those at risk. New Delhi buys significant volumes of discounted Russian crude, and the bill’s passage puts that energy strategy in direct collision with the framework of the emerging India-US trade relationship.

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