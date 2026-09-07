India news Live Updates, 7 September 2026: Delhi building collapse deaths rise to 6, CCTV captures Satya Niketan hostel crashing down in seconds

Rescue workers at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, where a five-storey student hostel crumbled in seconds on Sunday, killing six people, with CCTV footage capturing the entire structure falling within moments, September 7, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world. | Express Photo

The death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi has risen to 6. Of the 11 patients brought to AIIMS, five were dead on arrival. One patient who arrived in critical condition subsequently succumbed to injuries. Three patients remain admitted and are under treatment; one underwent surgery on a limb. One patient had sustained minor injuries and was discharged after observation. CCTV footage has captured the five-storey student hostel collapsing in a matter of seconds, offering a devastating visual record of how quickly the structure failed. Investigators are examining multiple lapses — including visible cracks and the absence of emergency exits. An FIR has been filed against the building owner and the MCD has announced a sealing drive against structurally unsafe buildings across the capital.

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How Satya Niketan became a hub for DU students — and why that matters

Satya Niketan has long been one of Delhi University’s most popular off-campus enclaves, packed with paying guest accommodations, hostels and student housing that have grown rapidly and often without adequate oversight — a context that makes the collapse less a freak accident and more a foreseeable consequence of unregulated urban densification around universities. A 10-second video captures bystanders scrambling to pull a trapped survivor from the rubble, shouting “He’s alive, get him out.”

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