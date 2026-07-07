India news LIVE updates, 7 July 2026: Mumbai schools shut as orange alert issued; Modi gets ceremonial welcome in Jakarta

An uprooted tree lies on ground after heavy rain and gusty winds, at Marine Drive in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

India News LIVE: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and an IMD orange alert on Tuesday, with all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges shut as a precautionary measure amid warnings of heavy rain and gusty winds. The monsoon’s toll on the city deepened overnight as a man lost his wife and four children in a building collapse in Mankhurd — hours after he had told authorities the family would vacate the next day. Mankhurd has long been a hotspot for deadly building collapses, with illegal construction and delayed action by authorities at the heart of a recurring tragedy.

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Purge in Bhupender Yadav’s office: Private Secretary and two additional PSs removed

Three senior officials in Union Minister Bhupender Yadav’s office have been removed in quick succession — one shunted out on “administrative grounds,” one prematurely repatriated, and one’s appointment terminated. No explanation has been offered publicly, which may itself be part of the message.

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