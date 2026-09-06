India news Live Updates, 6 September 2026: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Saraswati Bhavan, mobile phone warehouse completely gutted

Firefighters battle a massive blaze at Saraswati Bhavan in Mumbai, where a mobile phone warehouse was completely gutted in the fire, September 6, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world. | PTI Photo

A massive fire broke out at Mumbai’s Saraswati Bhavan on Saturday, completely gutting a mobile phone warehouse in the building. Fire brigade personnel were deployed to the site, with efforts underway to bring the blaze under control and assess the full extent of the damage. No casualties have been reported so far, though the scale of the fire and the nature of the stored goods — mobile phones and electronic accessories — have made the operation challenging.

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Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies of cardiac arrest at 54

Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu has died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 54, in a sudden loss that has shocked the state’s political establishment. Sonu held a cabinet portfolio in the Hemant Soren government and had been a prominent voice in Jharkhand politics.

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