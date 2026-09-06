India news Live Updates, 6 September 2026: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Saraswati Bhavan, mobile phone warehouse completely gutted

A man in his early 20s was allegedly beaten to death by two men in New Ashok Nagar in the early hours of Sunday. The victim is suspected to have been a vagrant, while the accused are believed to have been known to him. CCTV footage is being examined to identify and apprehend the accused and to ascertain the exact circumstances and motive behind the attack.
A massive fire broke out at Mumbai’s Saraswati Bhavan on Saturday, completely gutting a mobile phone warehouse in the building. Fire brigade personnel were deployed to the site, with efforts underway to bring the blaze under control and assess the full extent of the damage. No casualties have been reported so far, though the scale of the fire and the nature of the stored goods — mobile phones and electronic accessories — have made the operation challenging.
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Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies of cardiac arrest at 54
Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu has died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 54, in a sudden loss that has shocked the state’s political establishment. Sonu held a cabinet portfolio in the Hemant Soren government and had been a prominent voice in Jharkhand politics.
Iran warns: Attacks on US military vessels will intensify
Iran has warned that attacks on US military vessels will intensify if American strikes in the region continue, with the IRGC claiming new assaults on US warships. The warning signals that the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz is entering a more directly confrontational phase, with implications for global energy markets and for India’s shipping and oil interests.
ISRO staff write to chief questioning privatisation trajectory after GSLV launch
ISRO employees have written to their chief seeking clarification on the future of the agency after IN-SPACe head Pawan Goenka’s remarks that ISRO will no longer manufacture launch vehicles sparked widespread concern within the organisation. The letter reflects deep unease among scientists and engineers about what India’s pivot toward private space industry means for ISRO’s core identity and workforce.
Canadian deportation orders put Indian students at the centre of an immigration fight
Indian students in Canada have become the focal point of rights group protests as deportation orders have targeted a significant number of them — the latest development in a post-study visa controversy that has already strained India-Canada relations and left thousands of young Indians in legal limbo.
Spurious rabies vaccine racket busted in Delhi
Raids in Delhi have busted a racket producing and distributing spurious rabies vaccines, with investigators identifying 17 differences between the counterfeit product and the genuine article. The case has raised urgent questions about the safety of post-bite treatment protocols in the capital at a time when stray dog attacks are already a public concern.
PM Modi adopts Gen Z language — ‘naaraaz fufa’, ‘OG’ and ‘Dhurandhar’
Prime Minister Modi has begun incorporating Gen Z vocabulary into his public addresses, invoking terms like “naaraaz fufa” (the angry uncle), “OG” and references to the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar — a deliberate pivot in communication style that signals the BJP’s awareness that the youth demographic needs to be addressed in its own idiom after the summer’s protests.
A fire broke out at Saraswati Bhavan on Mumbai’s Lamington Road around 11:33 pm on September 5, with the Level-I blaze confined to a ground-floor godown. Seven people were rescued, and no injuries were reported. BJP corporator Sunny Sanap, speaking about the incident, said that the blaze initially appeared minor but intensified, prompting additional fire tenders from nearby stations.
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#watch | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at Saraswati Bhavan on Lamington Road at around 11:33 pm on September 5. The blaze was confined to a ground-floor godown of a G+1 structure. Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it Level-I. Fire brigade, police, 108 ambulance, and ward staff… pic.twitter.com/hvdrY2cb9j— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026
Addressing the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a pointed swipe at the Opposition stating that those who labelled India part of the "Fragile Five" are now unable to digest the country's consistent GDP growth. He recalled his 2013 speech at the institute, drawing a comparison between India’s situation then and the present while targeting the Opposition.
“These things tell us about the situation of the country at that time. Growth was down on the ground and inflation was sky high. The world talked about policy paralysis in India and counted it among the ‘fragile five’ economies, but now views it as the fastest-growing major economy,” the PM said.
Days after the successful launch of the GSLV-F17 rocket carrying an earth observation satellite, a group of ISRO employees has written to chairperson V Narayanan, raising concerns over privatisation, workforce impact and the agency’s future role.