India news LIVE updates, 6 July 2026: Landslides disrupt Mumbai-Pune rail route, 16 trains cancelled, 7 deaths in Mumbai

estoration work underway after debris and boulders partially cover a portion of the Pune to Mumbai carriageway of the Khopoli-Kusgaon ‘Missing Link’ near the exit of Tunnel 2 following landslide amid heavy monsoon rains in Pune. (PTI Photo)

Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rain have disrupted the Mumbai-Pune rail route, with 16 trains cancelled and several others diverted as authorities work to restore normal services. The Pune-Mumbai expressway has also been hit, with structural damage to a section of the expressway blocking traffic and the old highway also remaining closed; motorists have been advised to avoid the route entirely until further notice. The rain toll in Mumbai has climbed sharply, with seven rain-related deaths recorded in a single day — six in a chawl collapse and one after a tree fell on a person.

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Modi begins three-nation tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed on a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6 to 11, aimed at deepening India’s maritime partnerships across the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean and the Pacific. The visit to New Zealand follows the signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement in April, while the Indonesia and Australia legs are expected to focus on defence, connectivity and trade.

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