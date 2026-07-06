India news LIVE updates, 6 July 2026: Landslides disrupt Mumbai-Pune rail route, 16 trains cancelled, 7 deaths in Mumbai

Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rain have disrupted the Mumbai-Pune rail route, with 16 trains cancelled and several others diverted as authorities work to restore normal services. The Pune-Mumbai expressway has also been hit, with structural damage to a section of the expressway blocking traffic and the old highway also remaining closed; motorists have been advised to avoid the route entirely until further notice. The rain toll in Mumbai has climbed sharply, with seven rain-related deaths recorded in a single day — six in a chawl collapse and one after a tree fell on a person.
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Modi begins three-nation tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed on a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6 to 11, aimed at deepening India’s maritime partnerships across the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean and the Pacific. The visit to New Zealand follows the signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement in April, while the Indonesia and Australia legs are expected to focus on defence, connectivity and trade.
Neymar retires from international football after Brazil’s World Cup exit
Neymar has announced his retirement from international football following Brazil’s shock round-of-16 exit to Norway, with Erling Haaland’s brace doing the damage in one of the tournament’s most stunning upsets. The defeat ends Neymar’s long and turbulent international career without a World Cup winner’s medal.
Ram Mandir trust meets today as treasurer calls for strict action
The Ram Mandir Trust is meeting today amid growing pressure over the donation theft row, with the trust’s treasurer distancing himself from the controversy and calling for strict punishment for those found guilty — as CCTV footage of accused removing cash bundles continues to fuel the political storm around Ayodhya.
Armed forces seek larger Agniveer retention after four-year tenure
The Armed Forces have formally sought greater retention of Agniveers beyond their initial four-year stint under the Agnipath scheme, citing the need for more experienced manpower and the time required to train personnel on new weapons platforms.
England reach quarters, knock out co-host Mexico 3-2
England beat co-host Mexico 3-2 in a wild round-of-16 tie to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, continuing their run under Thomas Tuchel after ending their 60-year knockout hoodoo in the previous round.