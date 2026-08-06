India news Live Updates, 6 August 2026: Alaknanda above danger mark as heavy rain batters Rudraprayag, authorities on alert

The Alaknanda river flows above the danger mark in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, as heavy monsoon rainfall triggers flooding in low-lying areas and puts authorities on high alert, August 6, 2026. (Screen grab from PTI)

India News LIVE: Heavy rain has been battering Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, with the Alaknanda river flowing above the danger mark and low-lying areas flooding, according to PTI. ANI reports that the Mandakini is also in spate following continuous rainfall, with district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar noting that significant rainfall has been recorded in the high Himalayan regions. Authorities remain on high alert as forecasts indicate the heavy rain is likely to continue through the day.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Heavy rain batters Rudraprayag. Alaknanda river flowing above danger mark, low-lying areas flooded. Authorities on alert.#Rudraprayag #UttarakhandNews (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/k108ucX1Us — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2026

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Kerala mourns Rajesh, who gave his life jacket to save a stranded farmer

Kerala is mourning Rajesh, a man who gave away his life jacket to a stranded farmer during the floods and did not survive. His death has become the human face of a monsoon season that has already taken dozens of lives across the state — and a story that has moved the country in the way that only acts of unremarkable, un-photographed courage can.

BJP’s Bankipur post-mortem: Lost the narrative battle, but heads won’t roll yet

The BJP is reviewing its Bankipur defeat with the internal acknowledgement that it lost the narrative battle to Prashant Kishor — but party sources indicate heads will not roll yet, with the leadership preferring to absorb the lesson quietly rather than assign public blame ahead of state election cycles.

Story continues below this ad

7 years of August 5: Omar Abdullah talks Frost and ‘promises to keep’

On the seventh anniversary of Article 370’s abrogation, Omar Abdullah invoked Robert Frost’s “promises to keep” — a pointed reference to the Centre’s still-unfulfilled commitment to restore statehood to Jammu & Kashmir, which remains the defining unfinished business of the post-370 political settlement.

Jharkhand’s job aspirants: ‘Can’t leave without justice’

A protest by JPSC aspirants in Jharkhand has swelled into a broader movement demanding reforms in recruitment and education, with demonstrators saying they will not leave without a concrete response from the Hemant Soren government — adding to a summer in which student and youth protests have defined the political temperature across the country.

Iran and Oman reach understanding on Hormuz shipping route

Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the coordinates of a safe shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz — a quiet diplomatic development that, if it holds, could begin to ease the maritime crisis that has disrupted global energy trade and cost Indian crew members their lives over the past several weeks.

Shakib Al Hasan’s house attacked in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina press conference

The residence of Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan was attacked following a press conference by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina — an incident that has brought the turbulent political situation in Bangladesh back into sharp focus and raised concerns about the safety of public figures associated with the previous government.