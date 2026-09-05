India News Live Updates, 5 September 2026: S Jaishankar to address UN General Assembly session on September 26

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the UN General Assembly on September 26.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the annual high-level session of the UN General Assembly on September 26. The 81st session of the 193-member UN General Assembly will begin on September 8, with the General Debate scheduled from September 22 to 28. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the General Debate on September 22. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will preside over the year-long 81st session.

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India and China likely to hold talks amid tension in Arunachal Pradesh

India and China are likely to hold Corps Commander-level talks in the coming days amid reports of tension in the Taksing area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district. Lt General Girish Kalia, commander of the Army’s III Corps, is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart and other officers, sources said.The Spear Corps is responsible for operations in Nagaland, Manipur and the central and eastern sectors of Arunachal Pradesh along the Line of Actual Control. The talks come days after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held boundary discussions in Beijing on August 25.

Story continues below this ad Christian groups suspend house prayers in parts of Bengal after attacks Christian groups in several districts of West Bengal have suspended house prayers and visits following a series of attacks on prayer meetings. In Uluberia in Howrah, police had to rescue a pastor and congregation after a mob disrupted a prayer meeting on August 23, alleging forced conversions. The pastor said around 60 people were attending the gathering when the mob entered, assaulted those present and ransacked the house. There have also been reports of a burial being disrupted in Purba Bardhaman and an under-construction church being vandalised in Subhasgram, South 24 Parganas, on July 5. 33 NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in Bihar as rivers rise The Bihar government has deployed 33 NDRF and SDRF teams in flood-sensitive districts as rising water levels in major rivers continue to affect parts of the state. Six NDRF and 27 SDRF teams have been placed on round-the-clock standby for relief and rescue operations. The government is also operating 693 boats to facilitate movement and evacuation to safer areas. The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at several locations, including Digha and Gandhi Ghat in Patna, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger. The Gandak, Kosi, Budhi Gandak, Punpun and Ghaghra rivers have also crossed danger levels at various points. District administrations are carrying out relief operations, including running community kitchens and setting up relief camps. Live Updates

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