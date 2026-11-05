India news Live Updates, 5 November 2026: Boy sexually abused by multiple persons in Kerala, one arrested

16-year-old boy allegedly sexually abused by six persons in Keralam (File photo/AI-generated)

A 76-year-old man, identified as Majeed, a resident of Valayam, has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old boy near Nadapuram in Kerala. Police said the boy’s statement indicated that he was taken to different places and sexually abused by six persons on multiple occasions. Five FIRs have been registered at Valayam police station and another at Kuttiady police station under the POCSO Act. The case came to light after the boy repeatedly refused to attend school, following which his family questioned him and learnt about the alleged abuse. Majeed was taken into custody on Wednesday, and his arrest was subsequently recorded at Valayam police station. Police are investigating the case and attempting to trace the other five alleged accused. The boy has undergone a medical examination and has been counselled to provide a detailed statement.

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While the government did not agree to political resignations, the action committee accepted these terms to allow for a dignified final rite and an expedited investigation, also noting that upcoming electoral shifts will provide the public an opportunity to hold leadership accountable. Nov 5, 2026 10:14 AM IST Haryana school assault: Bail for 8-year-old boy, online videos to be removed Hina Rohtaki from Chandigarh reports that the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Panchkula has granted bail to an eight-year-old boy accused of the October 28 assault on a six-year-old kindergarten student, while simultaneously ordering the removal of all associated videos and photographs from social media to protect the minor victim's identity, as requested by her father under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The boy's parents have committed to ensuring he receives necessary counselling, behavioural guidance, and rehabilitation, following an incident that triggered significant public outrage, a government-led safety audit of state schools, and the formation of a committee to examine the case, which involved the victim suffering multiple injuries before her recent discharge from PGIMER. Nov 5, 2026 10:10 AM IST Boy sexually abused by multiple persons in Kerala A 76-year-old man, identified as Majeed, a resident of Valayam, has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old boy near Nadapuram in Kerala, according to PTI. Police said the boy’s statement indicated that he was taken to different places and sexually abused by six persons on multiple occasions. Five FIRs have been registered at Valayam police station and another at Kuttiady police station under the POCSO Act. The case came to light after the boy repeatedly refused to attend school, following which his family questioned him and learnt about the alleged abuse. Majeed was taken into custody on Wednesday, and his arrest was subsequently recorded at Valayam police station. Police are investigating the case and attempting to trace the other five alleged accused. The boy has undergone a medical examination and has been counselled to provide a detailed statement.

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