India news LIVE updates, 5 July 2026: Fire breaks out at Delhi factory near Punjab National Bank

A fire broke out at a factory near Punjab National Bank in Delhi's Chandan Hola on Sunday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched efforts to contain the blaze. (Source: ANI/ Screengrab)

A fire broke out at a factory near the Punjab National Bank in Delhi’s Chandan Hola area around 2 am on Sunday, according to the Delhi Fire Services. Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched efforts to contain the blaze. No information on casualties or the cause of the fire was immediately available, with officials saying further details are awaited. The incident comes days after separate fire accidents in Uttam Nagar and at the Parikrama restaurant on Barakhamba Road.

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