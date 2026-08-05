India New Live Updates, 5 August 2026: IMD red alert for Assam, Meghalaya as monsoon intensifies

The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy spells over Assam and Meghalaya today, as the monsoon continues to intensify across the country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand through the day. Assam has already recorded over 75 flood deaths this season, and the fresh red alert raises concern about further displacement in districts still recovering from previous rounds of inundation. In Kerala, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta have been placed under a red alert, with heavy rain and wind speeds of up to 60 kmph likely on Wednesday.

An Indian Express investigation has pieced together how the Siddhivinayak temple theft was eventually caught — a blocked CCTV camera, donation boxes that stopped filling at their usual rate, and staff allegedly taking money for VIP darshan access. The Rs 18-crore figure that has dominated the political discourse, however, appears in no FIR or chargesheet filed so far.

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Government tells Supreme Court it is considering a two-stage NEET-UG format

The government has informed the Supreme Court that it is considering adopting a two-stage format similar to JEE for the NEET-UG examination — a significant reform signal that, if implemented, would fundamentally alter how India selects medical college entrants and could reduce the single-exam vulnerability that made the paper leak so catastrophic.

NEET UG counselling 2026 begins today

NEET UG counselling has begun today through the Medical Counselling Committee portal, marking the first step toward seat allocation for over 22 lakh students who sat the re-examination — a milestone that will bring some relief to aspirants after months of uncertainty over the paper leak.

What’s next for CJP? What strategy will the party unveil on August 6?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a core committee meeting to deliberate on the next phase of its campaign following what it described as the success of its recent protest. Addressing reporters, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the meeting focused on charting the movement’s future course and exploring ways to expand it at the grassroots level. He said the party would hold further discussions before unveiling a concrete strategy on August 6. “We will hold discussions over it and think about how to take it to grassroot level… When we come up with something concrete on August 6th, we will inform everyone on our future strategy,” he said.

Saurav also added, “There are already plenty of political parties. If people still have pain, suffering, and anguish, it means the answer is not a political party. The answer is a grassroots-level movement, an awakening. And that’s what the CJP is doing…”

Indian vessel sinks after Red Sea attack

An Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, sank in the Red Sea near Yemen after it was struck by a projectile on Monday. All 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, were rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and taken safely to the Port of Mokha. Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government had directed maritime authorities to coordinate with all agencies to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers in the region and extend all assistance to the rescued crew. The Ministry of External Affairs also denounced the attack, calling the repeated strikes on commercial shipping in the Red Sea deeply worrisome and urging an end to such incidents to ensure the free and unhindered movement of commercial vessels in accordance with international law.

Russian missile strike hits Kyiv

Russian forces launched waves of ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv early Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 22 others, according to Ukrainian authorities. The overnight attack damaged buildings across several districts, caused multiple fires and an ammonia leak, while rescue teams searched for people feared trapped under the rubble. Air defence systems were activated during the assault, which lasted for over an hour. In the surrounding Kyiv region, one more person was killed and 21 others were injured. Russia has stepped up attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks, though both Moscow and Kyiv deny deliberately targeting civilians.