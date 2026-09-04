India news Live Updates, 4 September 2026: CJP to march to Parliament Street Police Station seeking action against Hindutva influencer

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and party members outside Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, where the Cockroach Janta Party has sought action against self-proclaimed Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who claimed to have assaulted a protester's father at Jantar Mantar, September 4, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world. (File photo)
The Cockroach Janta Party has planned a visit to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi at 10 am on Friday to seek action against Swatantra Bhardwaj, a self-proclaimed Hindutva influencer who claimed to have assaulted Sanjay Kumar — father of student protester Nishu — during a protest at Jantar Mantar in June. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said he and other party members would reach the police station, with CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka urging people to join the demonstration in support of Sanjay.
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