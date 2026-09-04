India news Live Updates, 4 September 2026: CJP to march to Parliament Street Police Station seeking action against Hindutva influencer

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and party members outside Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, where the Cockroach Janta Party has sought action against self-proclaimed Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who claimed to have assaulted a protester's father at Jantar Mantar, September 4, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world. (File photo)

The Cockroach Janta Party has planned a visit to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi at 10 am on Friday to seek action against Swatantra Bhardwaj, a self-proclaimed Hindutva influencer who claimed to have assaulted Sanjay Kumar — father of student protester Nishu — during a protest at Jantar Mantar in June. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said he and other party members would reach the police station, with CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka urging people to join the demonstration in support of Sanjay.

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Delhi Police FRT ‘caught’ murder accused at Jantar Mantar protest — 25 were in jail

An Indian Express exclusive reveals that Delhi Police’s facial recognition technology flagged murder and rape accused at the Jantar Mantar protest — but at least 25 of the people identified by the system were in jail at the time of the demonstration, raising serious questions about the accuracy and reliability of facial recognition as a policing tool. An explainer examines why the technology is both a hit and a miss when deployed at scale in real-world crowd scenarios.

Story continues below this ad Jaishankar in Ukraine as Modi meets Putin twice within weeks External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting Ukraine, even as Prime Minister Modi is set to meet President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO leaders’ summit in Bishkek on August 31, and again at the BRICS summit on September 12-13. Jaishankar made clear India’s position on Russian oil: “Not buying Russia oil will not stop the war.” Women journalists allege beaten by police, targeted for their surnames A group of women journalists has alleged they were beaten by Delhi Police and specifically targeted because of their surnames — allegations the police have denied, but which have added a new and serious dimension to the debate over policing conduct during and after the protest period. Ex-civil servant says 60-70% of questions were about post on Home Minister Former civil servant Ashish Joshi, who was questioned by Delhi Police for nine hours over his social media posts, has revealed that 60-70 per cent of the questions were specifically about a post he wrote on the Home Minister and Home Secretary — adding clarity to what had appeared to be a wide-ranging interrogation but was apparently far more targeted. India’s first imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit launches successfully India’s first imaging satellite designed for geosynchronous orbit has lifted off successfully — a milestone for the country’s space programme that will significantly enhance its persistent surveillance and earth observation capabilities at a strategic distance from which it can monitor a much larger footprint continuously. OpenAI launches GPT-6 Astra OpenAI has launched GPT-6 Astra, its most capable model yet, designed to move beyond answering questions to actively using computers, completing multi-step tasks and operating closer to what the company describes as artificial general intelligence — a release that is expected to sharply accelerate the competitive AI landscape globally. “` Live Updates Sep 4, 2026 10:47 AM IST IndiGo flight hits VDGS pole while parking at Srinagar airport; all passengers safe An IndiGo flight operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar came into contact with a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while parking at Srinagar Airport at around 9:02 am on Thursday, airport authorities said, according to ANI. All passengers and crew members on board flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) are safe, and no injuries have been reported. Airport operations remain normal. Sep 4, 2026 10:42 AM IST Patna floods: Ganga waters enter cremation grounds, roads and homes Rising waters of the Ganga have worsened the flood situation in Patna, with several areas now inundated and floodwaters reaching cremation grounds after flooding several ghats in Patna City. People arriving to perform last rites are facing difficulties as water has reached areas including Malsalami, Didarganj, Chowk, Gaighat, Kangan Ghat, Patthar Ghat, Damarahi Ghat, Noorganj Ghat, Pirdamaria Ghat, Bundel Toli and Rikabganj Ghat. Floodwaters have also entered roads and homes in several areas. VIDEO | The flood situation in Bihar’s capital Patna is continuing to worsen with the rising water level of the Ganga. After several ghats in Patna City, floodwaters have now reached the cremation grounds as well. People arriving there to perform last rites are also facing… pic.twitter.com/liwJhXOYC1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2026 Sep 4, 2026 10:39 AM IST UP floods: Over 17,500 evacuated as 26 districts affected More than 17,500 people have been evacuated to safer locations as floods affect 26 districts in Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Friday. Around 3.53 lakh people have been affected so far, with 4,847 staying in relief shelters. No loss of life or livestock has been reported. The state has set up 1,312 flood shelters and deployed 1,697 boats and motorboats, 1,634 flood outposts and 1,068 medical teams. Relief agencies have distributed nearly 73,000 food packets and over 3.67 lakh lunch packets, besides chlorine tablets and ORS packets. More than 45,000 animals have been affected, with over 5,000 quintals of fodder supplied for livestock, the government said. Sep 4, 2026 10:28 AM IST RG Kar case: Panihati civic body chief Somnath Dey arrested for alleged evidence tampering Panihati Municipality Chairman and TMC leader Somnath Dey was arrested in Bengaluru and brought to West Bengal in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. Police allege that Dey attempted to destroy crucial evidence by facilitating the hurried cremation of the victim’s body at the Panihati crematorium. He was brought to Khardah Police Station early Thursday for questioning and further legal proceedings. Sep 4, 2026 10:16 AM IST CJP to march to Delhi police station seeking action against Swatantra Bhardwaj The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans to march to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi on Friday at 10 am, seeking action against self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over an alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, father of CJP activist Nishu Azad. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said party members would accompany Kumar to the police station, while co-convener Ashutosh Ranka urged people to join the protest. Delhi Police has rejected Bhardwaj's claim that Kumar suffered a fractured or “cracked” skull, calling it “misinformation” and “completely baseless”. Police said Kumar sustained a simple head injury during a scuffle and that legal action has been initiated.

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