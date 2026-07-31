India news Live Updates, 31 July 2026: Case against Meta India chief, Insta accounts over CJP posts against PM: Report

Hyderabad Cybercrime Police booked Meta’s India head and social media handle operators over alleged morphed content targeting PM Narendra Modi during NEET protests. (Credit: Meta)

Cybercrime police in Hyderabad have registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and the India head of parent company Meta over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party-led NEET paper leak protests. The cases mark the first major legal action against social media companies and account holders arising directly from the CJP agitation, and raise significant questions about the boundaries between political expression and content regulation.

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Hamas agrees to Trump’s 20-point Gaza deal

Hamas has formally agreed to a 20-point deal brokered under President Trump’s “Board of Peace” framework, which includes provisions for Gaza’s disarmament. The agreement, if it holds, would represent the most significant diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict since October 2023 — though the distance between a signed deal and durable peace in Gaza has historically been considerable.

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