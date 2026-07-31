India news Live Updates, 31 July 2026: Case against Meta India chief, Insta accounts over CJP posts against PM: Report

Cybercrime police in Hyderabad have registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and the India head of parent company Meta over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party-led NEET paper leak protests. The cases mark the first major legal action against social media companies and account holders arising directly from the CJP agitation, and raise significant questions about the boundaries between political expression and content regulation.
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Hamas agrees to Trump’s 20-point Gaza deal
Hamas has formally agreed to a 20-point deal brokered under President Trump’s “Board of Peace” framework, which includes provisions for Gaza’s disarmament. The agreement, if it holds, would represent the most significant diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict since October 2023 — though the distance between a signed deal and durable peace in Gaza has historically been considerable.
Nirmal Purja among 10 climbers feared missing after Broad Peak avalanche
Celebrated mountaineer Nirmal Purja is among ten climbers feared missing after an avalanche struck Pakistan’s Broad Peak, triggering a rescue operation on one of the world’s highest and most unforgiving mountains. Purja, known for his record-breaking ascents of all 14 eight-thousanders, was part of an expedition on the peak when the avalanche hit.
Supreme Court questions PM panel choosing the Chief Election Commissioner
“Shouldn’t there be a show of fairness?” the Supreme Court asked during a hearing on the appointment process for the Chief Election Commissioner, flagging concerns about a Prime Minister-led panel making the selection — a line of questioning that cuts to the heart of how India’s electoral oversight is structured and perceived.
CJP protest: Delhi dropped 13 FIRs in a day, Maharashtra’s protesters still waiting
Delhi dropped 13 FIRs against CJP protesters in a single day, while Maharashtra’s demonstrators continue to wait for the promised withdrawal of cases — a two-speed implementation of the government’s assurances that is adding friction to what was meant to be a clean resolution.
Pakistan coal mine blast kills 32, traps 10 more
At least 32 miners have been killed and 10 others trapped after a blast at a coal mine in Pakistan’s Quetta, in one of the deadliest mining disasters in the country in recent years — a reminder of the chronic safety failures in Pakistan’s coal sector that have claimed hundreds of lives over the past decade.
Gen Z caught BJP off guard. Now can the Opposition make it count?
The CJP protests revealed a generational fault line the BJP had not fully mapped, and the question now is whether the Opposition has the political infrastructure to convert that energy into durable electoral support — or whether it will dissipate, as so many protest movements in India have before.