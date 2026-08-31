India news Live Updates, 31 August 2026: Rising water levels of Mandakini river create flood-like conditions in Chitrakoot

Streets and shops in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, covered in mud and sludge after the Mandakini river flooded the area, as flood-like conditions persist following heavy rains, August 31, 2026. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world. | ANI Photo

Rising water levels of the Mandakini river have created flood-like conditions in Chitrakoot and nearby areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district. In the aftermath of the deluge, homes and shops in Chitrakoot remain in disarray, with streets and businesses covered in mud and sludge as residents begin the grim process of assessing the damage.

Nepal’s flash flood death toll has climbed to 788, with 933 people still feared trapped inside hydropower tunnels as rescuers work around the clock. Families have launched their own search missions across the disaster zone, with many saying they cannot rest until they recover their loved ones’ bodies for last rites. India has sent a forensics team to begin work on DNA samples, and 403 Indian nationals have crossed from China into Nepal as the evacuation effort continues on multiple fronts.

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