India news LIVE updates, 30 June 2026: India slams Pakistan for strikes in Afghanistan, fire in Bengal refinery naphtha pipeline injures 15, Delhi EV policy 2026 cleared, India-bound ships ‘go dark’ in Hormuz

To support EV adoption, the government has set a target of establishing 32,000 charging points across Delhi during the policy period through the PM E-Drive scheme and the Delhi government’s budget. (Express Photo)

India Slams Pakistan For ‘Blatant Act Of Aggression’ In Afghanistan

India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s strikes inside Afghanistan, calling them a “blatant act of aggression” and adding a fresh flashpoint to the already tense regional dynamic between the two neighbours.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

15 Injured In Fire In Bengal Refinery’s Naphtha Pipeline

Fifteen people were injured after a fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at a refinery in Bengal, with emergency response teams working to contain the blaze and assess the damage.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd