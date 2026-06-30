India news LIVE updates, 30 June 2026: India slams Pakistan for strikes in Afghanistan, fire in Bengal refinery naphtha pipeline injures 15, Delhi EV policy 2026 cleared, India-bound ships ‘go dark’ in Hormuz

India Slams Pakistan For ‘Blatant Act Of Aggression’ In Afghanistan
India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s strikes inside Afghanistan, calling them a “blatant act of aggression” and adding a fresh flashpoint to the already tense regional dynamic between the two neighbours.
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15 Injured In Fire In Bengal Refinery’s Naphtha Pipeline
Fifteen people were injured after a fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at a refinery in Bengal, with emergency response teams working to contain the blaze and assess the damage.
Delhi’s EV Policy 2026 Cleared: No Hybrid Benefits, EV-Only Push Gets Bigger
The Delhi Cabinet has cleared its new EV Policy with no tax breaks for strong hybrids and a ban on petrol bikes from April 2028, doubling down on a pure-EV approach instead of incentivising hybrid vehicles. The policy’s significance runs deeper than headlines suggest — two-wheelers make up two-thirds of Delhi’s vehicle fleet, and the policy aims for at least 30 per cent electrification by the time it lapses in March 2030.
Majority Of India-Bound Ships ‘Go Dark’ In Hormuz Amid Iran Threat
A majority of ships bound for India have reportedly switched off their tracking transponders — effectively “going dark” — while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, amid continuing threats from Iran even as Trump announced a planned meeting in Qatar, which Iran has flatly denied agreeing to, insisting there will be “no talks at any level” for now.
VAR Controversy Behind Germany’s Shock World Cup Exit
Germany’s stunning exit from the World Cup has been overshadowed by a VAR controversy, with Paraguay’s goalkeeper Orlando Gill — who once sold his own clothes to get by — emerging as the unlikely hero who sealed the shock result.