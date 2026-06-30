India news LIVE updates, 30 June 2026: India slams Pakistan for strikes in Afghanistan, fire in Bengal refinery naphtha pipeline injures 15, Delhi EV policy 2026 cleared, India-bound ships ‘go dark’ in Hormuz

India News Today's LIVE Updates, 30 June 2026: Get the latest breaking news on India calling Pakistan's strikes in Afghanistan a "blatant act of aggression," a fire injuring 15 in a Bengal refinery's naphtha pipeline, Delhi's newly cleared EV-only policy, and the majority of India-bound ships going dark in the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran's threats, along with top headlines, politics, business, sports, entertainment and city updates from India and around the world.

Delhi electric carsTo support EV adoption, the government has set a target of establishing 32,000 charging points across Delhi during the policy period through the PM E-Drive scheme and the Delhi government’s budget. (Express Photo)

India Slams Pakistan For ‘Blatant Act Of Aggression’ In Afghanistan

India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s strikes inside Afghanistan, calling them a “blatant act of aggression” and adding a fresh flashpoint to the already tense regional dynamic between the two neighbours.

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15 Injured In Fire In Bengal Refinery’s Naphtha Pipeline

Fifteen people were injured after a fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at a refinery in Bengal, with emergency response teams working to contain the blaze and assess the damage.

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Delhi’s EV Policy 2026 Cleared: No Hybrid Benefits, EV-Only Push Gets Bigger

The Delhi Cabinet has cleared its new EV Policy with no tax breaks for strong hybrids and a ban on petrol bikes from April 2028, doubling down on a pure-EV approach instead of incentivising hybrid vehicles. The policy’s significance runs deeper than headlines suggest — two-wheelers make up two-thirds of Delhi’s vehicle fleet, and the policy aims for at least 30 per cent electrification by the time it lapses in March 2030.

Majority Of India-Bound Ships ‘Go Dark’ In Hormuz Amid Iran Threat

A majority of ships bound for India have reportedly switched off their tracking transponders — effectively “going dark” — while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, amid continuing threats from Iran even as Trump announced a planned meeting in Qatar, which Iran has flatly denied agreeing to, insisting there will be “no talks at any level” for now.

VAR Controversy Behind Germany’s Shock World Cup Exit

Germany’s stunning exit from the World Cup has been overshadowed by a VAR controversy, with Paraguay’s goalkeeper Orlando Gill — who once sold his own clothes to get by — emerging as the unlikely hero who sealed the shock result.

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