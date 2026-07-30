India news Live Updates, 30 July 2026: Voting underway in Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur bypolls — Prashant Kishor makes his electoral debut

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a rally in support of BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari for Datia assembly bypoll. (PTI Photo)

India News Today’s Live Updates, 30 July 2026: Get the latest breaking news on bypolls voting underway across Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat, with Prashant Kishor among 26 candidates in Bankipur making his first electoral contest, an exclusive Indian Express report revealing Goa Police’s 240-point questionnaire for protesters, and the CRPF chief urging troops to work fearlessly amid the row over pellet gun use at the CJP Parliament march, along with top headlines, politics, business, sports, entertainment and city updates from India and around the world.

Voting began at 7 am on Thursday for bypolls to three assembly seats — Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat — with results due on August 3. In Bankipur, the contest has drawn national attention: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is making his electoral debut among 26 candidates, with the BJP fielding Neeraj Kumar Sinha against him. Around 3.80 lakh voters are eligible in Bankipur, where the BJP is projecting a “landslide,” while Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD has expressed confidence in a win. Voting is also underway in Datia, where 2.20 lakh voters will choose among 21 candidates, and in Manjalpur, where the contest is a straight two-candidate fight.

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