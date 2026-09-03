India News Live Updates, 3 September 2026: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to move resolution urging Centre to recognise Tamil as principal language of Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay addresses the state assembly in Chennai, where he is set to move a resolution on Thursday urging the Centre to recognise Tamil as the principal language of the Madras High Court.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will move a resolution in the state Assembly on Thursday urging the Centre to recognise Tamil as the principal language of the Madras High Court, official sources said. The move is expected to intensify the longstanding political debate over the role of vernacular languages in the country’s higher judiciary, and comes as the language question has become increasingly central to Tamil Nadu’s politics under the Vijay-led government.

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Noida protest student’s NSA arrest ‘arbitrary’: Allahabad HC orders Rs 5 lakh compensation

The Allahabad High Court has quashed the National Security Act detention of Akriti Chaudhary, a student arrested during the Noida workers’ protest, calling it “arbitrary” and ordering the government to pay her Rs 5 lakh in compensation. She was detained under the NSA on May 13 and had since been held in Kasna jail in Gautam Buddha Nagar — the ruling is one of the most pointed judicial interventions against the crackdown on protesters during the year’s unrest.

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