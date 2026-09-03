India News Live Updates, 3 September 2026: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to move resolution urging Centre to recognise Tamil as principal language of Madras High Court

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Rajya Sabha Leader of the House JP Nadda, seeking an FIR over the alleged “purification” ritual at a Haldwani venue after his public meeting. Kharge said no FIR had been registered even after 24 days and urged Nadda to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take action. The ritual was conducted by members of a right-wing group at Ramlila Ground after a Congress rally on August 8.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will move a resolution in the state Assembly on Thursday urging the Centre to recognise Tamil as the principal language of the Madras High Court, official sources said. The move is expected to intensify the longstanding political debate over the role of vernacular languages in the country’s higher judiciary, and comes as the language question has become increasingly central to Tamil Nadu’s politics under the Vijay-led government.
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Noida protest student’s NSA arrest ‘arbitrary’: Allahabad HC orders Rs 5 lakh compensation
The Allahabad High Court has quashed the National Security Act detention of Akriti Chaudhary, a student arrested during the Noida workers’ protest, calling it “arbitrary” and ordering the government to pay her Rs 5 lakh in compensation. She was detained under the NSA on May 13 and had since been held in Kasna jail in Gautam Buddha Nagar — the ruling is one of the most pointed judicial interventions against the crackdown on protesters during the year’s unrest.
UP floods spread to 31 districts; 14,000 affected in Chitrakoot
Floods have now spread across 31 Uttar Pradesh districts, with 14,000 people affected in Chitrakoot alone and thousands more evacuated as the Mandakini continues to run high. The scale of the flooding across the state has placed rescue and relief operations under severe strain.
Raghav Chadha deleted from Punjab draft SIR, alleges vendetta
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has alleged political vendetta after his name was deleted from Punjab’s draft Special Intensive Revision electoral roll — a development that has added a high-profile individual face to a controversy that has until now been largely statistical, and that will keep the SIR exercise under political pressure in the days ahead.
Caste census note rewritten after Social Justice Ministry pushback
The note circulated after a key caste census planning meeting was rewritten following pushback from the Social Justice Ministry — a rare, visible sign of internal government disagreement over how the landmark exercise should be framed and what its administrative architecture should look like.
Ex-bureaucrat questioned for nine hours by Delhi Police over social media posts
A retired senior bureaucrat was questioned by Delhi Police for nine hours over his social media posts before being released — a case that has drawn concern from civil society groups who say it represents a chilling escalation in the surveillance of dissent from former officials.
Delhi hospital patient told to wait till end of 2028 for an MRI
A patient at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital has been asked to wait until the end of 2028 for an MRI scan — a single data point that captures the scale of the public healthcare infrastructure crisis in the capital, where one machine serves an entire hospital’s diagnostic needs with a queue stretching years into the future.