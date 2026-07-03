India news LIVE updates, 3 July 2026: Thane schoolgirl electrocuted in rainwater, Orange alert in Mumbai as monsoon intensifies, Ram temple ‘theft’ footage surfaces, Modi to visit New Zealand

A man pushes his scooty on a severely waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Thane on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

India news LIVE updates: A 17-year-old schoolgirl died after being electrocuted in rainwater in Thane on July 2, with her family alleging that Torrent Power Limited officials had repeatedly ignored complaints about exposed wires in the area. “She was a bright student, on her way to meet her father at his shop, the incident occurred,” her uncle Md Chandiwala said. The death has come as Mumbai and its satellite cities reel under intense monsoon rainfall, with the IMD now issuing an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, warning of moderate to intense spells over the next three hours. Two women in Navi Mumbai also survived electric shocks from an exposed wire on a waterlogged road, in a separate incident underscoring the lethal combination of monsoon flooding and unsafe electrical infrastructure across the region.

CCTV footage has surfaced showing five key accused removing and hiding cash bundles at the Ram temple, even as the agency managing donation counting claimed it had no say in hiring counting staff — the names, it said, came from the bank. All eyes are now on a July 6 meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust, while security at the temple has been overhauled — staff now wear pocketless uniforms and face repeated frisking before entering donation-counting areas.

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