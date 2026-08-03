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India news Live Updates, 3 August 2026: Kerala CM to hold emergency meeting as heavy rain lashes state

Tamil Nadu farmers bury themselves in Cauvery sand demanding Karnataka release water for Kuruvai crop. Bypoll counting begins with focus on Prashant Kishor's debut. Centre orders exclusive NDPS courts for 3.9 lakh pending drug cases.

earch operation underway for a man swept away in the Kanjirappuzha river, in Kannur, Kerala. (PTI Photo)Search operation underway for a man swept away in the Kanjirappuzha river, in Kannur, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

India News LIVE: Farmers led by farmers’ association leader Ayya Kannu staged a sand-burial protest on the banks of the Cauvery river in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday, demanding the immediate release of Cauvery water to save the Kuruvai crop. The protesters accused Karnataka of treating Tamil Nadu as a “drainage state” — releasing only excess water rather than the state’s rightful share as directed by the Supreme Court. Kannu demanded that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay file a suit in the Supreme Court seeking Rs 1 lakh crore in compensation from Karnataka. The Cauvery dispute has flared into a political flashpoint, with DK Shivakumar deferring a meeting with Vijay and calling an all-party meet in Bengaluru on August 2.

If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.

Bypoll counting under way: All eyes on Prashant Kishor’s electoral debut

Counting has begun for bypolls to Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat, with results expected through the day. The most closely watched contest is Bankipur, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is making his first electoral test — a result that will be read as a verdict on whether the poll strategist can win on his own terms.

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J&K to move migrant workers to clusters after Kulgam attack

Jammu & Kashmir is planning to relocate migrant workers to secured clusters following the Kulgam terror attack, as the administration undertakes a security review of the vulnerability of non-local labourers who have increasingly become targets for militant groups across the valley.

Centre pushes states to set up NDPS courts for 3.9 lakh pending drug cases

The Centre has pushed states to establish dedicated courts for narcotics cases as 3.9 lakh drug cases pile up in the system — Punjab, with 60,000 pending cases, has no special NDPS court at all, while Kerala, with 50,000 cases pending, has just two.

After Maharashtra TET leak, same gang eyed assistant professor exam

The gang behind the Maharashtra TET paper leak had set its sights on the assistant professor examination as its next target, investigators have found — a detail that underlines how professional and systematic the country’s exam fraud networks have become, operating almost like organised crime outfits.

CWG closes with India’s best haul in years — but Asiad will be a reality check

India signed off from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with 39 medals, a clutch of historic firsts and new stars to watch — but analysts note the Commonwealth Games field is considerably weaker than the Asian Games, where the competition will be far stiffer and the medals harder to come by.

Live Updates
Aug 3, 2026 09:28 AM IST
Kerala CM to hold emergency meeting as heavy rain lashes state

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan said he will chair an emergency meeting with District Collectors at 10 am to review the rain situation, relief camp arrangements and the state's disaster response. Several parts of Kerala recorded heavy rainfall, with three IMD weather stations receiving over 100 mm of rain. Authorities warned of a worsening situation in Pathanamthitta, particularly in the Sabarimala region, where rising water levels could affect Ranni and nearby areas. Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh is camping in Pathanamthitta to oversee relief and disaster management operations. He is reviewing the situation at Kozhencherry along with Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey, government officials and other public representatives.

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Aug 3, 2026 09:27 AM IST
Sensex opens 700 points higher, Nifty at 24,525

Indian benchmark indices traded in the green on Monday as the Sensex gained 789 points and Nifty up by 0.5%. Sensex was trading at 78,571 points, with 27 of the 30 stocks trading in profit. Nifty was trading at 24,528, up by over 140 points at around 9:25 am.

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