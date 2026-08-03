India news Live Updates, 3 August 2026: Kerala CM to hold emergency meeting as heavy rain lashes state

Search operation underway for a man swept away in the Kanjirappuzha river, in Kannur, Kerala. (PTI Photo)
India News LIVE: Farmers led by farmers’ association leader Ayya Kannu staged a sand-burial protest on the banks of the Cauvery river in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday, demanding the immediate release of Cauvery water to save the Kuruvai crop. The protesters accused Karnataka of treating Tamil Nadu as a “drainage state” — releasing only excess water rather than the state’s rightful share as directed by the Supreme Court. Kannu demanded that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay file a suit in the Supreme Court seeking Rs 1 lakh crore in compensation from Karnataka. The Cauvery dispute has flared into a political flashpoint, with DK Shivakumar deferring a meeting with Vijay and calling an all-party meet in Bengaluru on August 2.
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