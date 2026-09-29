India news Live Updates, 29 September 2026: Heavy police deployment in Ujjain near Shahi Masjid after clashes

Heavy police deployment and closed markets near the historic Shahi Masjid in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Follow The Indian Express for breaking news and live news updates from India and around the world. | PTI Photo

Heavy police deployment remains in place near the historic Shahi Masjid in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, with local markets kept closed following overnight tensions. The ongoing process to voluntarily remove a portion of the structure for a road-widening project is set to continue on Tuesday morning, news agency PTI reported, citing a member of a committee linked to the mosque management.

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Behind Ujjain clash, crowd ‘misguided’ by AI videos showing entire mosque being razed

Police investigations into the violent flashpoints in Ujjain have revealed that miscreants circulated fabricated AI videos depicting the complete demolition of the historic Shahi Masjid, severely escalating local anxieties ahead of planned partial clearances for infrastructure expansion. While administrative efforts and community dialogues continue to restore calm, heavy security cordons remain active across sensitive zones.

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(Full video… pic.twitter.com/ReafZ1jg2P — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2026 Sep 29, 2026 08:43 AM IST Behind Ujjain clash, crowd ‘misguided’ by AI videos showing entire mosque being razed Police investigations into the violent flashpoints in Ujjain have revealed that miscreants circulated fabricated AI videos depicting the complete demolition of the historic Shahi Masjid, severely escalating local anxieties ahead of planned partial clearances for infrastructure expansion. While administrative efforts and community dialogues continue to restore calm, heavy security cordons remain active across sensitive zones. Read full article Sep 29, 2026 08:41 AM IST Heavy police deployment in Ujjain near Shahi Masjid after clashes Heavy police deployment remains in place near the historic Shahi Masjid in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, with local markets kept closed following overnight tensions. The ongoing process to voluntarily remove a portion of the structure for a road-widening project is set to continue on Tuesday morning, news agency PTI reported, citing a member of a committee linked to the mosque management. VIDEO | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Heavy police deployment near Shahi Madjid, markets remain closed.



The ongoing process to voluntarily remove a portion of Ujjain's historic Shahi Masjid for a road widening project will continue on Tuesday morning, said a member of a committee… pic.twitter.com/x2ch6Qwxe9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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