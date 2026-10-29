India News Live Updates, 29 October 2026: Raids against former minister KN Nehru in Tamil Nadu job scam

The ED has accused Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru and his associates of collecting bribes for transfers and postings in the MAWS department. (Photo via X: @KN_NEHRU)

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) launched extensive statewide searches early Thursday morning at multiple residential and commercial premises linked to former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader K N Nehru. The raids are being conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure in office. Team of vigilance officers backed by local police forces are carrying out simultaneous searches across Chennai and Tiruchirappalli to recover incriminating financial documents and digital records .

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Still to decide legality of logical discrepancy: Supreme Court hears plea over voter deletions

The Supreme Court heard petitions challenging widespread voter deletions from electoral rolls, noting that it is yet to decide on the legality of logical discrepancies used in automated roll scrubbing. During the hearing, a bench headed by the Chief Justice suggested that the Election Commission consider extending the deadline for the submission of enumeration, claim, and objection forms across Delhi to protect legitimate voters from being disenfranchised.

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