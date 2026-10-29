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India News Live Updates, 29 October 2026: Raids against former minister KN Nehru in Tamil Nadu job scam

Vigilance Directorate conducts statewide searches on premises linked to ex-Minister KN Nehru in cash-for-jobs scam.

The ED has accused Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru and his associates of collecting bribes for transfers and postings in the MAWS department. (Photo via X: @KN_NEHRU)The ED has accused Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru and his associates of collecting bribes for transfers and postings in the MAWS department. (Photo via X: @KN_NEHRU)

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) launched extensive statewide searches early Thursday morning at multiple residential and commercial premises linked to former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader K N Nehru. The raids are being conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure in office. Team of vigilance officers backed by local police forces are carrying out simultaneous searches across Chennai and Tiruchirappalli to recover incriminating financial documents and digital records .

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Live Updates
Oct 29, 2026 09:44 AM IST
Delhi records 'poor' air quality as temperatures rise above normal

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 229 on Thursday, placing the city's air quality in the 'poor' category according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Under CPCB guidelines, AQI levels between 201 and 300 indicate poor air quality.

The minimum temperature at the base Safdarjung weather station settled at 19.2°C, 3.1 notches above the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies accompanied by moderate rain today.

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