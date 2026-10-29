India News Live Updates, 29 October 2026: Raids against former minister KN Nehru in Tamil Nadu job scam

The ED has accused Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru and his associates of collecting bribes for transfers and postings in the MAWS department. (Photo via X: @KN_NEHRU)
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) launched extensive statewide searches early Thursday morning at multiple residential and commercial premises linked to former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader K N Nehru. The raids are being conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure in office. Team of vigilance officers backed by local police forces are carrying out simultaneous searches across Chennai and Tiruchirappalli to recover incriminating financial documents and digital records .
If you are just joining us, this is The Indian Express Realtime breaking news blog – where we bring you the latest news updates of the day in real time. Scan the top headlines of the day here, or keep scrolling to see the latest updates stream in.
Still to decide legality of logical discrepancy: Supreme Court hears plea over voter deletions
The Supreme Court heard petitions challenging widespread voter deletions from electoral rolls, noting that it is yet to decide on the legality of logical discrepancies used in automated roll scrubbing. During the hearing, a bench headed by the Chief Justice suggested that the Election Commission consider extending the deadline for the submission of enumeration, claim, and objection forms across Delhi to protect legitimate voters from being disenfranchised.
Story continues below this ad
Cyclone Arnab hits Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed, heavy rainfall predicted for next 3 days
Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast overnight, killing at least seven people and causing extensive damage to standing crops and infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall continuing across coastal districts for the next three days.
Adani’s Mumbai airport shift hits turbulence as Air France, Emirates refuse to move
The Adani Group’s plan to realign international flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has hit a major roadblock. Major international carriers including Air France and Emirates have formally refused to shift their operations to the newly designated terminal zones, citing severe logistical constraints and short notice.
Trump weighs major Iran strikes after midterms, US warns Gulf allies
US President Donald Trump is actively considering large-scale military strikes against Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure following the upcoming midterm elections. Senior diplomatic sources revealed that Washington has formally briefed key Gulf partners to prepare for potential regional escalation and retaliatory counter-strikes.
Fake teachers, inflated salaries: Stunning revelations in Bihar’s internal education audit
An internal audit conducted by the Bihar Education Department has uncovered massive financial irregularities, including hundreds of fake teachers drawing state salaries for years. The probe has revealed a network of ghost employees and manipulated payroll ledgers, prompting state authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against regional officials.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd